Want To Get A Gun? This Proposed Law Could Have Police Checking Your Social Media Activity First

New York state Sen. Kevin Parker's bill would require a social media check for those applying for handgun licenses. But free-speech watchdogs and even some gun-control advocates are raising privacy concerns about the measure.

The Associated Press: Should Social Media Check Be Required To Get A Gun License?

Should authorities be able to deny handgun licenses for hateful tweets? A New York lawmaker is raising the question with a bill that would require police to scrutinize the social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who have published violent or hateful posts. (Hill, 12/4)

In other gun violence news —

Miami Herald: Miami Mom Grieves. She’s Lost Two Children To Bullets

Barnes said she paid attention to the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland and felt horrible for the kids and their families. But it was impossible, she said, not to compare the media and political attention to that horrible spasm of gunfire in white suburbia to the reaction to chronic gun violence in mostly black Opa-locka or Liberty City, two of Miami-Dade’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods. (Rabin, 12/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription