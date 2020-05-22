Warm Memorial Day Weather Tempts Americans, But States Worry Traveling Tourists Will Bring Virus

The holiday weekend could bring its own set of challenges as cooped up Americans start eyeing beaches, rural tourism and other activities.

The New York Times: The Country Enters A Memorial Day Weekend To Remember (Or Forget)

A sailboat race from Cape Cod to the island of Nantucket has marked the unofficial beginning of summer for the last 49 years. But the Figawi regatta, which raises money for veterans over Memorial Day weekend, will not involve any actual boats this year. Instead, organizers will host a virtual cocktail party from a boathouse, among other online events. At first, regulars vowed to sail from Hyannis to Nantucket anyway, said Shelley Hill, executive director of Figawi Charities. “But as time went on and everybody learned more,” she said, “that idea has gone away.” (Stockman, 5/22)

Reuters: A U.S. Memorial Day Weekend Like No Other, With Parties And Biker Rallies On Hold

Even with all 50 states taking steps to reopen their economies, this Memorial Day weekend will not resemble any in decades. In many places, beaches and parks will be open, but groups will asked to stay six feet apart; restaurants will only be serving customers outside; and bars will be closed in what is customarily one of the year’s biggest drinking weekends. “A Memorial Day party would be great,” said Michael Williamson of the Michigan State University Black Alumni, who is organizing an online kickoff party for his local chapter on Friday night. “Bars and clubs aren’t open right now, so we are doing everything virtual.” (Layne, 5/21)

The Wall Street Journal: It’s Going To Be A Crazy Summer For Travel And Outdoor Fun

The O’Connors’ summer travel plans involve several trips—to the backyard. With a family visit to Sacramento, Calif., on hold, and her three children’s summer camps and swimming lessons canceled, 37-year-old Glenda O’Connor says she is buckling down at home in Portland, Ore. She recently spent more than $700 on outdoor upgrades including a movie projector for her children, Fiona, 6, Gabriel, 3 and Cecilia, 1. (Chaker and Needleman, 5/21)

Stateline: Rural Destinations 'Ready To Reopen' But Fear Virus

When the first coronavirus shutdowns were announced in March, hoteliers in the Appalachian town of Gadsden, Alabama, said they did not want to host visitors from other states. So, Hugh Stump, executive director of Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, told them that as private businesses, they could deny lodging to people for reasons other than age, race, religion and other protected categories. “If somebody’s coming from New York, and you’re worried about New York, you don’t have to allow them in your hotel,” Stump advised. (Simpson, 5/21)

The Hill: COVID-19 Spreading Through Southern, Midwestern States

The coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly march through rural counties and small towns across the country, led by flareups in Southern and Midwestern states that are becoming new epicenters of the outbreak. Almost 80 percent of Americans now live in counties where the virus is spreading widely, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution demographer William Frey. In the last week, 176 counties have started to see substantial spread of the virus. The vast majority of those, 159, are smaller exurban or rural counties. (Wilson, 5/21)

The New York Times: Beach Towns Have A Message For New York City Residents: Go Away

In the Hamptons, the locals have put up barricades to limit parking and deployed enforcement officers to ticket outsiders. Jersey Shore towns have banned short-term leases and Airbnb rentals. The Suffolk County executive’s office taunted Mayor Bill de Blasio: “Do your job. Figure out a plan to safely reopen your beaches.” Since the coronavirus pandemic began, tensions have repeatedly flared over whether too many New York City residents have decamped to outlying vacation areas, potentially taking the virus with them. But now the region appears on the brink of a full-fledged (and nasty) battle over beaches, touched off by the city’s decision to keep its shoreline closed. (Kilgannon, 5/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: Sweltering In Place: Warm Memorial Day Weekend Coincides With Coronavirus Stay-Home Orders

Sheltering in place could be a little uncomfortable this long holiday weekend as temperatures climb toward 80 in San Francisco and as high as the 90s inland, according to the National Weather Service. What would normally be perfect weather for Memorial Day weekend activities — camping, big backyard barbecues, hanging out at the beach — could be torture for those without air conditioning or simply itching to get out of the house. But parks officials, tourism promoters and public health officers remind people that shelter-in-place orders remain in effect and they should stay home even though it may be warm. (Cabanatuan, 5/21)

Boston Globe: As Mass. Slowly Starts To Reopen, Mayor Walsh Urges Vigilance, Says Pandemic Battle Could Last A Year

Memorial Day weekend has long been something to look forward to: a weekend away, or an afternoon by the grill. But in the early days of the state’s slow reemergence from a monthslong lockdown, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is approaching the holiday with something closer to dread. Cautioning residents that the pandemic is only in its early stages, Walsh issued warnings about the coming weekend: No beach parties. No playdates. No pickup games. Instead, Walsh urged vigilance in a fight that is only just beginning. (McDonald, 5/21)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Georgia Officials Prepare For Memorial Day 'Like No Other'

Georgia officials are preparing for an increase in Memorial Day travel that will test the state’s coronavirus response strategy as more stir-crazy residents are expected to return to the roadways and visit parks, beaches and other destinations. Mark Williams, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources, said most of the agency’s law enforcement division officers will be assigned to patrol waterways over the weekend. (Bluestein, 5/22)

The Associated Press: Universal Orlando Seeks To Reopen Theme Parks In Early June

Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June, a resort official said Thursday, more than two months after the company joined crosstown rivals Disney World and SeaWorld in closing their gates to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Universal Orlando executive John Sprouls asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for approval to open the company’s theme parks as early as June 5, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (5/21)

The Hill: Here's Where Your State Falls On The Scale Of Most To Least Reopened

Most states have lifted strict coronavirus lockdowns, but many restrictions remain in place as the pandemic remains a health threat. Here are the states that are mostly open, partially open and mostly closed when it comes to rules meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Cohn and Coleman, 5/21)

Kaiser Health News: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: When It Comes To COVID-19, States Are On Their Own

At least so far, states that reopened their economies are not seeing a major spike in cases of COVID-19. But it remains unclear if that is because the coronavirus is not spreading, because the data is lagging or because the data is being manipulated. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he’s taking the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure after he was exposed to a White House valet who tested positive for the coronavirus. (5/21)

Kaiser Health News: The 30-Somethings Who Fled Big Cities To Shelter With Mom And Dad

It took three weeks, but Lawrence and Arlene Maze finally persuaded their younger son, Gregory, of Los Angeles, to get on a flight home to Austin. “He basically shut his business down to come here and has to restart his business when it’s safe,” his father said. “It was a very difficult decision.” Alex Rose, a 33-year-old event producer and recording artist, didn’t need much persuasion. She spent a couple of weeks alone in her 500-square-foot Hollywood apartment, taking long walks to break up the days. In mid-March, her event bookings and performances began to disappear. Then a neighbor showed her video of an arsonist setting trash can fires on their street and she saw the melted cans next to her building. (Jayson, 5/22)

