Warnings About Higher Drowning Risks: Cooped Up Kids Eager To Swim Need Closer Supervision

Higher numbers of drownings are already being seen in Texas and Florida. For children ages 1 to 4, drownings are the leading cause of accidental deaths. Other public health news is on quieter places that resemble nighttime, decline in vaccination rates, "immunity passports," the comfort of helping others and the new normals of air travel.

The New York Times: Children May Be At Higher Risk Of Drowning This Summer

The summer of 2020 is shaping up to be anything but normal. Will camps be open? What about day care? What will kids stuck at home do all day long? With so many families sheltering in place and parents juggling work and child-care responsibilities, drowning is probably low on the list of concerns. But it’s this exact scenario that can lead to kids being unsupervised around water — even momentarily — with tragic results. Jenny Bennett, an emergency-room nurse and mother of four from Tomball, Texas, experienced it firsthand. (Lewis, 5/22)

The New York Times: The Coronavirus Quieted City Noise. Listen To What’s Left.

The corner of Lafayette and East Fourth Street in New York used to be a busy thoroughfare, with coffee shops, gyms, bus routes and hurried students walking between classes at N.Y.U. But since mid-March, all the usual sounds of Lower Manhattan — car horns, idle chatter and the frequent rumble of the subway down below — have been replaced by the low hum of wind and birds. (Bui and Badger, 5/22)

ABC News: Child Vaccinations Down Across The Country Amid Coronavirus Fears

As many as 20 states across the country are reporting a rapid decrease in the number of children receiving their routine vaccinations over the past few months, according to a nationwide survey conducted by ABC News. The sudden decline comes as many Americans are fearful to visit their doctors' offices for routine check-ups amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Santucci, Faulders, Rubin, Bhatt and Pecorin, 5/22)

CNN: Coronavirus 'Immunity Passports' Are A Terrible Idea That Could Backfire, Experts Warn

Some governments are considering using a blood test to determine whether people can return to work, school and other public activities during the coronavirus pandemic. Lack of certain antibodies would mean you don't have an "immunity passport" and are therefore not allowed to venture out in public. Those who have them would be issued certificates to roam and restart economies -- so the vulnerable can stay home.But the World Health Organization and other experts say that's a terrible idea. (Karimi and Fox, 5/22)

The Associated Press: In Virus Chaos, Some Find Solace, Purpose In Helping Others

In April, as the coronavirus was ravaging New York, Susan Jones learned her older brother had been diagnosed with a blood cancer. His supervisor at work launched a GoFundMe page to help with costs, and Jones shared it on Facebook. What happened next stunned her. (Noveck, 5/22)

The New York Times: What Flying This Summer Will Look Like

Airports this Memorial Day weekend are likely to be far emptier than usual, but people who plan to travel can expect to encounter lots of changes and new inconveniences. Take security. As travelers wait in line to be screened, they can expect to see signs and other markings reminding them to maintain their distance from one another, the Transportation Security Administration said on Thursday. The agents checking identification and boarding passes will be wearings masks, gloves and, in some cases, eye protection. (Chokshi, 5/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription