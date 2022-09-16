Warnings Of Nitazenes In Illicit Opioids: 10 Times Fentanyl’s Strength
Nitazenes — a class of extremely strong synthetic opioids — are increasingly linked to deadly overdoses. Axios reports on the growing threat fentanyl offers to teens, while Stat reminds us the meth crisis is worse than ever. Separate reports say the U.S. is limiting fentanyl exports to Russia.
NBC News:
Two Powerful Drugs Are Making Their Way Into The Illicit Drug Supply
One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health published data showing a four-fold increase in deadly overdoses linked to nitazenes in the last two years. (Edwards, 9/15)
More on the opioid crisis and drug addiction —
Axios:
America's Fentanyl Problem A Growing Threat For Teens
Fentanyl is posing a growing health threat for teenagers across the nation, and as kids return to schools and colleges, officials warn there's a higher chance they may encounter the drug disguised in forms they might not expect. (Reed, 9/16)
Kansas City Star:
Cooper Davis Act Targets Social Media Role In Fentanyl Crisis
The death last year of a Johnson County teenager poisoned by fentanyl has led to a congressional effort to make social media companies report illegal drug activity on their platforms. (Gutierrez, 9/16)
Stat:
The Meth Crisis Is Worse Than Ever, But New Treatments Could Be Near
When it comes to meth addiction, Thomas Robey has long been at a loss. As an emergency room doctor, he treats a steady stream of patients who show up at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash., after experiencing a methamphetamine overdose. (Facher, 9/16)
Axios:
"Soberversaries" Help Shed The Stigma Of Addiction Recovery
As the pandemic winds down and people try to quit the drinking habits that may have crept up on them, the "soberversary" is emerging as a new holiday-esque milestone — complete with greeting cards, cheekily-worded coffee mugs and a growing social media presence. (Kingson, 9/16)
Also —
The Washington Post:
U.S. Limits Export Of Fentanyl To Russia, Calling It A Potential Weapon
The United States on Thursday strictly limited the export of fentanyl and related chemicals to Russia, saying that they “may be useful” as chemical weapons to support Russia’s “military aggression.” The Commerce Department said sales to Russia of the powerful opiate will now require a U.S. government license. The rule also applies to exports to Belarus, whose leadership supports Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fentanyl is widely known in the United States as an illicit street drug that has caused thousands of overdose deaths in recent years. But it also has legal uses as a prescription painkiller. (Whalen, 9/15)