Warren Pivots When Asked By Worried Union Workers If Their Negotiated Coverage Will Be Protected

Union workers, which can be a powerful voting bloc for Democrats, are concerned that a "Medicare for All" plan will upend the hard-won coverage they've negotiated for themselves. "What you’ve got is something I want to see replicated all across America," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. But she didn't answer how she would protect their coverage.

Reuters: Warren Woos Nevada Union Amid Healthcare Policy Concerns

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren defended her Medicare for All healthcare proposal on Monday, telling members of an influential Nevada labor union that she wants all Americans to have coverage that is as good as theirs. Union members throughout the U.S. are worried about losing hard-won health coverage under plans by Massachusetts Senator Warren, and rival Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who have proposed doing away with private insurance. (Bernstein, 12/10)

The Associated Press: Warren Sidesteps Health Plan Details Before Nevada Union

Warren spoke at a town hall in front of several hundred members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and its national affiliate, Unite Here, after touring the union’s health center earlier in the day. Warren said under her plan, the health care that the union members experience and count on is “not supposed to change.” “To me, what you’ve got is not something we want to make harder. What you’ve got is something I want to see replicated all around America,” Warren said to applause. “The part that changes is the money and where the money comes from.” (12/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription