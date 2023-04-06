Wars Not Linked To Spikes In Soldier Suicide Rates: Study
A study reported by the Military Times shows that even though there was an uptick in U.S. service member suicides during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, historically combat is not solely accountable for surges in troop suicide numbers. Separately, worries over mismanagement of military traumatic brain injuries.
Military Times:
Suicide Surges Among Soldiers Not Inherently Tied To Wars, Study Finds
Suicide rates among active duty soldiers do not appear to be significantly impacted during times of war, a recent study found. Despite an uptick in suicides amid the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, historically times of combat are not solely accountable for surges in self-harm among troops, according to the study slated for the May issue of Psychiatry Research. (Lehrfeld, 4/4)
Military Times:
Military Still Mismanaging Troops’ Traumatic Brain Injury Care
Nearly half a million service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the past two decades, but the Defense Department isn’t sure exactly how many, how they are being treated or how they are doing now, according to the Pentagon’s inspector general. A DoD inspector general report released Monday found inconsistencies with how the military health system handles screening, tracking and treating brain injury, often because the existing process is cumbersome. It concluded that DoD is “unable to accurate identify, treat and track” incidents of brain injury across the forces. (Myers, 4/5)
Roll Call:
Veterans Health Accounting Move A New Headache For Appropriators
On the surface, providing veterans the health care they need is one of the most bipartisan issues in Congress’ appropriations process. Even in a year where Republicans are pursuing major spending cuts, appropriators have signaled that veterans funding will be protected. But a debate over how that funding should be provided, specifically relating to last year’s law establishing new aid to veterans exposed to toxins while serving overseas, is emerging as an early flashpoint in the fiscal 2024 process. (Quigley, 4/5)
Military.Com:
Guardsmen, Reservists Would Get Expanded Parental Leave Under Senate Bill
On the heels of Congress securing a win for active-duty military parents by expanding their parental leave, a bipartisan pair of senators wants National Guardsmen and reservists to have comparable benefits. Under the Reserve Component Parental Leave Parity Act, the text of which was obtained by Military.com ahead of its release, Guardsmen and reservists on drill status who are non-birthing parents, adoptive parents or foster parents would get parental leave -- not just birth mothers, as is the case right now. (Kheel, 4/5)