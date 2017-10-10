Washington Is Latest State To Sue Trump Administration Over Contraception Mandate Rollback

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says that the new rules violate the First Amendment by “requiring individuals to bear the burdens of religions to which they do not belong,” as well as the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment.

The Associated Press: Washington State Sues Over New Trump Birth-Control Rules

Washington state sued President Donald Trump on Monday over his decision to let more employers claiming religious or moral objections opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who successfully sued to block Trump's initial travel ban early this year, announced his latest lawsuit on Monday, three days after the new rules were issued. (Johnson, 10/9)

Seattle Times: Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Sues To Block Trump’s Rules Over Contraception Access

Charging the president with discrimination against women, the 30-page complaint claims the new rules violate equal-protection clauses and constitutional guarantees of religious freedom by allowing companies to use religious beliefs as a right to deny woman a federally entitled health benefit. (Lee, 10/9)

The Hill: Washington AG Files Lawsuit Against Trump For Rollback Of Birth Control Mandate

“President Trump’s contraception rules are unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D) said in a statement. “I refuse to let President Trump disregard our laws and our constitution in an effort to deny women access to contraception.” Ferguson alleges that the new rules, announced last week by Trump administration officials, violate the First Amendment by “requiring individuals to bear the burdens of religions to which they do not belong,” as well as the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment. (Carter, 10/9)

Meanwhile, nearly 60 percent of women use birth control at least in part for purposes other than pregnancy prevention —

The Washington Post: Birth Control Manages Cramps, Acne, Endometriosis, Depression And Other Conditions

On Friday, the Trump administration issued new rules that allow a wide range of employers and insurers to be exempt from the Affordable Care Act's provision that grants women contraceptives without additional payments. The move may appeal to social conservatives who object to contraception, but is it a good idea from a medical perspective? Birth control pills, shots and other devices — especially the still-ubiquitous little pink or blue pills — are about much more than preventing pregnancy. Many women suffer from major hormonal fluctuations in their monthly cycle. (Cha, 10/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription