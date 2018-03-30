Watchdog Finds FDA Properly Conducted Review Of Abortion Pill When Relaxing Guidelines

The FDA's decision to lower the dosage to 200 milligrams from 600 milligrams, decrease the number of visits a woman must make to her doctor to two from three, and extend the amount of time to take the drug from seven weeks to 10 weeks had drawn fire from anti-abortion activists and Republicans.

Stat: Guidelines For Abortion Pill Were Properly Eased, Report Finds

A congressional watchdog agency has concluded the Food and Drug Administration properly conducted a review of the controversial Mifeprex abortion pill before relaxing usage guidelines two years ago, a move that prompted complaints by some lawmakers and anti-abortion activists that the shift was politically motivated. (Silverman, 3/29)

In other women's health news —

The Hill: Senate Dems Say Changes To Family Planning Program Could Undercut Access To Care

Recent changes to the Title X family planning program for low-income women and men could undercut access to reproductive health care, Senate Democrats argued in a letter to the Trump administration Thursday. In a funding announcement released last month, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said grantees should be able to provide primary health services, as well as reproductive health services. (Hellmann, 3/29)

Nashville Tennessean: Senate Votes To Ban TennCare Funds From Going To Health Care Providers That Perform Abortions

The Tennessee Senate voted 24-2 on Thursday to ban any TennCare funds from going to health care providers that perform elective abortions. While no funds from TennCare, the state's Medicaid agency, directly fund abortions currently, sponsor Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said the purpose of the measure is to prevent any taxpayer dollars from indirectly funding abortions as well. (Buie, 3/29)

