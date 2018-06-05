Watchdog Finds That Medicare Part D Spending Has Risen Sharply Even As Prescriptions Have Decreased

“Today’s report from the HHS Inspector General makes it clear that list price increases on brand drugs are hurting patients,” said David Mitchell, founder of the advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs.

Stat: Medicare Part D Spending Rises As Number Of Prescriptions Falls

The federal government is spending more money on brand-name drugs for seniors in the Medicare Part D program, even as the number of prescriptions falls, a government watchdog report released Monday concluded. The analysis, conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, landed in Washington amid talks of radical changes to the Part D program, which typically covers drugs dispensed at a pharmacy. (Swetlitz, 6/4)

The Hill: Watchdog Report Finds Surge In Medicare Drug Spending

The report from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general finds that Medicare Part D spending for brand-name drugs rose by 62 percent from 2011 to 2015, from $49 billion to $80 billion. That is after accounting for discounts that drug companies provide and that they often cite as crucial to deflecting the rising costs of drugs. The number of prescriptions, though, fell 17 percent in the same time period, indicating price increases, not an increase in usage of drugs, is the issue. Advocates seized on the report to argue that rising drug prices are doing real damage. (Sullivan, 6/4)

In other Medicare news —

Modern Healthcare: CMS Late With Data For New Bundled-Pay Program, Leaving Providers Little Decision Time

Hospitals and physician groups that want to participate in the CMS' new Medicare bundled-payment demonstration are sweating because the agency is behind schedule in giving providers the claims data they need to decide which care bundles to select. The CMS said it would share data in May with all provider groups that applied to participate in the voluntary Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program, which starts in October and runs through 2023. (Meyer, 6/4)

