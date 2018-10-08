‘We Have To Put Out The Fire’: Grim Climate Change Report Paints Dire Future, But Offers Glimmer Of Hope

Countries will have to take unprecedented actions immediately to avoid a dangerous warming of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2040. Media outlets take a look at what effects that change would have on human civilization.

The Associated Press: UN Report On Global Warming Carries Life-Or-Death Warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet, an international panel of scientists reported Sunday. But they provide little hope the world will rise to the challenge. The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its gloomy report at a meeting in Incheon, South Korea. (Borenstein, 10/8)

The New York Times: Major Climate Report Describes A Strong Risk Of Crisis As Early As 2040

The report, issued on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of scientists convened by the United Nations to guide world leaders, describes a world of worsening food shortages and wildfires, and a mass die-off of coral reefs as soon as 2040 — a period well within the lifetime of much of the global population. The report “is quite a shock, and quite concerning,” said Bill Hare, an author of previous I.P.C.C. reports and a physicist with Climate Analytics, a nonprofit organization. “We were not aware of this just a few years ago.” The report was the first to be commissioned by world leaders under the Paris agreement, the 2015 pact by nations to fight global warming. (Davenport, 10/7)

The Washington Post: The World Has Just Over A Decade To Get Climate Change Under Control, U.N. Scientists Say

At the same time, however, the report is being received with hope in some quarters because it affirms that 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible — if emissions stopped today, for instance, the planet would not reach that temperature. It is also likely to galvanize even stronger climate action by focusing on 1.5 degrees Celsius, rather than 2 degrees, as a target that the world cannot afford to miss. “Frankly, we’ve delivered a message to the governments,” said Jim Skea, a co-chair of the IPCC panel and professor at Imperial College London, at a press event following the document’s release. “It’s now their responsibility … to decide whether they can act on it.” He added, “What we’ve done is said what the world needs to do.” (Mooney and Dennis, 10/7)

The New York Times: Why Half A Degree Of Global Warming Is A Big Deal

Half a degree may not sound like much. But as the report details, even that much warming could expose tens of millions more people worldwide to life-threatening heat waves, water shortages and coastal flooding. Half a degree may mean the difference between a world with coral reefs and Arctic summer sea ice and a world without them. (Plumer and Popovich, 10/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription