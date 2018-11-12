‘We Sit In Our Own Pain, Thinking That Somehow We’re Broken’: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Miscarriage, IVF

Former first lady Michelle Obama talked about the silence surround fertility, miscarriages and IVF in an interview about her memoir, "Becoming." "I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” she said.

The Associated Press: Michelle Obama Had Miscarriage, Used IVF To Conceive Girls

Michelle Obama says she felt “lost and alone” after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters. “We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going well,” Mrs. Obama, 54, writes in her upcoming memoir. “We had one pregnancy test come back positive, which caused us both to forget every worry and swoon with joy, but a couple of weeks later I had a miscarriage, which left me physically uncomfortable and cratered any optimism we felt.” (Kellman, 11/9)

Boston Globe: Michelle Obama Talks Politics, Fertility Troubles, And Marriage Counseling On ABC’s ‘20/20’

“I felt lost and alone. I felt like I failed because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them,” she said. She also said that both of her daughters, Sasha and Malia, were conceived through in vitro fertilization. “The biological clock is real,” she said, noting that she realized that when she was in her mid-30s. “We had to do IVF. I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work and how they don’t work.” (Reiss, 11/12)

