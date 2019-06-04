‘We Will Hold Them Accountable’: Another Handful Of States Sue Purdue Pharma Over Alleged Role In Opioid Crisis

California, Hawaii, Maine and the District of Columbia join a slew of other states, cities and counties suing the maker of OxyContin. "Purdue and the Sacklers traded the health and well-being of Californians for profit and created an unprecedented national public health crisis in the process," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference announcing the legal action by his state.

The Associated Press: More States Sue Opioid Maker Alleging Deceptive Marketing

California, Hawaii, Maine and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits Monday against the maker of OxyContin and the company's former president, alleging the firm falsely promoted the drug by downplaying the risk of addiction while it emerged as one of the most widely abused opioids in the U.S. The lawsuits were the latest by states and local governments against drugmaker Purdue Pharma as the country grapples with an opioid epidemic. (Oxford, 6/3)

In other news on the drug epidemic —

The Associated Press: Researchers Pose As Heroin Users To Find Treatment Gaps

Researchers posing as heroin users seeking help contacted hundreds of treatment clinics in U.S. states with the highest overdose death rates. The study found the "secret shoppers" were denied appointments much of the time, especially if they said they were insured through Medicaid. Scientists wanted to understand why more people aren't treated with an effective anti-addiction drug available in doctor's offices. (Johnson, 6/3)

WBUR: Patients Who Want To Use Suboxone For Addiction Can Have Trouble Getting It, Study Finds

The medication Suboxone can help patients addicted to opioids stop using the drugs. But a study from the Harvard Chan School of Public Health shows how hard it can be to find a doctor or nurse in this state to prescribe it. (Brody and Bebinger, 6/3)

NH Times Union: NH Physician Assistant Gets Four Years In Federal Prison For Fentanyl Kickback Scheme

A former physician assistant from Dover was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for his role in a kickback scheme involving fentanyl, federal officials said. Christopher Clough, 45, of Dover was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord for participating in a scheme where he received kickbacks in exchange for prescribing a powerful fentanyl spray to patients in violation of federal law, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray announced. According to court filings and statements made in court, Clough worked as a physician assistant in New Hampshire. After being approached by a representative of a drug manufacturer in June of 2013, he became a frequent prescriber of a fentanyl spray that had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat breakthrough cancer pain. (Feely, 6/3)

