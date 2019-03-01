‘We Will Not Violate Our Own Medical Ethics’: Planned Parenthood Of Illinois Will Stop Taking Title X Money If New Rule Goes Into Effect

The rule would prohibit taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from making abortion referrals. Critics have said that the rule is targeted at Planned Parenthood in particular. Other news on abortion comes out of Tennessee, Georgia and Argentina.

The Associated Press: Funds Threat Won't End Planned Parenthood Abortion Referrals

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it will continue providing abortion referrals despite the risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding under a new rule enacted by the Trump administration. The rule issued last week bars taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from making abortion referrals and requires clinics to be physically and financially separate from abortion providers, The Chicago Tribune reported. (2/28)

The Associated Press: New Nashville Clinic Seeks To 'De-Stigmatize' Abortion

A health care company known for its outspoken support of a woman's legal right to an abortion is setting up shop in Nashville. After launching clinics in the Washington, D.C., area, Atlanta and Chicago, Carafem will open its Nashville location Friday. Their marketing slogan captures part of their no-nonsense approach to the procedure: "Abortion. Yeah, we do that." (Kruesi, 2/28)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Governor Backs 'Trigger Law' If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

Gov. Brian Kemp wants Georgia lawmakers to pass a “trigger law” that would ban almost all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision is overturned. The Republican’s endorsement of the measure opens a new front over cultural legislation at the Georgia Statehouse and stoked fierce opposition from Democrats and abortion rights advocates. (Bluestein, 2/28)

The Washington Post: An 11-Year-Old Pleaded For An Abortion After She Was Raped. She Was Forced To Give Birth.

An 11-year-old rape victim gave birth in Argentina on Tuesday after she was apparently denied an abortion by authorities, infuriating women’s rights advocates in the country who have fought to legalize the procedure. The girl, referred to as “Lucia” to protect her identity, underwent a Caesarean section Tuesday in the 23rd week of her pregnancy, the Guardian reports. Lucia, whose baby is not expected to survive, had previously begged officials to “remove what the old man put inside me.” That man is the 65-year-old partner of Lucia’s grandmother — who took custody of Lucia and her siblings in 2015, after her two older sisters were reportedly abused by their mother’s partner, the Guardian reported. (Brice-Saddler, 2/28)

