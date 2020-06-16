Wear A Mask Or Get Banned From Flying, Airlines Warn

U.S. airlines are threatening to put passengers on the no-fly list if they continue to ignore mask requirements. In other news: How to shop for a cloth face mask and how it can help your respiratory health; and how business travel is changing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters: U.S. Airlines Threaten To Ban Passengers Who Refuse To Wear Masks

U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear face coverings during the novel coronavirus pandemic could have their flying privileges revoked under tougher enforcement policies, the industry’s main lobby group said on Monday. (Rucinski and Shepardson, 6/15)

NPR: Airlines Say They Will Ramp Up Enforcement Of Face Covering Policies

Prior to each flight, Alaska, American, United, Delta, Southwest, Hawaiian and JetBlue Airways will communicate to passengers their policy on individual face coverings, which must cover a passenger's nose and mouth. Once on board, crew members will reiterate the policy. If passengers do not cooperate, the association said in a press release, the airlines will take actions that could include putting people on a no-fly list. (Hagemann, 6/15)

USA Today: United Creates 'Internal Travel Restriction List' For Mask-Less Fliers

United flight attendants and other frontline employees such as pilots, customer service agents and ramp workers are also required to wear masks. "Today's announcement is an unmistakable signal that we're prepared to take serious steps, if necessary, to protect our customers and crew," United's chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said in the statement. (Henderson, 6/15)

Dallas Morning News: Airlines Say They’ll Crack Down On Passengers Who Refuse To Wear Face Masks

The largest U.S. airlines say they are ready to crack down on passengers who refuse to wear face masks on board, a month after face mask requirements began and were ignored by many passengers. The trade group representing carriers including American, Southwest, United, Delta, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines said they will increase the number of warnings made to passengers amid attempts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make people more comfortable flying again. (Arnold, 6/15)

The New York Times: Looking At Masks And Respiratory Health

Starting with the first reports of breathing difficulties among people who contracted Covid-19 and extending now to those wearing masks to limit the risk of acquiring or unwittingly transmitting the virus, the ability to breathe normally has become a common concern. Some worry: Are we taking in enough oxygen to adequately supply our muscles, organs and especially our brains? (I’m among many who purchased a pulse oximeter to do daily checks of my blood’s oxygen level.) Are the masks we wear interfering with our breathing? (Brody, 6/15)

The Washington Post: A Shopping Guide To Cloth Face Masks By DMV Makers.

As the D.C. area begins to reopen, cloth face masks are part of the new normal. So local designers and shop owners are pivoting to fill the void, whipping up masks that display a lot of personality. This is a whole new product category, obviously, and pulling it off involves creativity. Nubian Hueman owner Anika Hobbs looked out at racks of clothing that customers weren’t able to try on, since the doors of her Anacostia and Baltimore boutiques were closed due to the pandemic. (Chapin, 6/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Business Travel Won’t Be Taking Off Soon Amid Coronavirus

Corporate America’s wings are clipped, and some CEOs say it is better that way. After months of doing their jobs from home, many executives and employees say all those hours in the sky and nights away from home may not be necessary going forward. Turns out, one-meeting trips to see a client face to face can be handled just as effectively via videoconference. Some executives plan to hold meetings with their lieutenants by video call from now on. In sales, there are professionals who say they have found that all-online meetings even give them certain advantages over face-to-face pitches of prospective clients. (Cutter, 6/15)

