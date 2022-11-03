Wegovy Injection Shown To Help Tackle Adolescents’ Obesity
Stat reports that the weight-loss drug had "dramatic" effects for young people diagnosed with obesity. NBC News says the weekly injections led to loss of an average of 14.7% of starting bodyweight. The drug is in short supply, but maker Novo Nordisk said broad availability is coming soon.
Stat:
Weight-Loss Drug Had Dramatic Effect In Adolescents With Obesity
A blockbuster weight-loss medicine led to dramatic effects for adolescents diagnosed with obesity, a result that will likely widen the use of an in-demand drug — and fan a debate over whether someone’s body weight should be treated as a disease. (Garde, 11/2)
NBC News:
Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Helped Teens With Obesity Lose Weight
Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico. (Carroll, 11/2)
Barron's:
Weight-Loss Drug Shortage Fixed By Year End: Novo Nordisk
The first highly effective weight-loss drug has been in short supply since it was approved last year. But Novo Nordisk told investors Wednesday that its drug Wegovy—whose users average a loss of 16% of their weight—will be broadly available toward the end of the year. (Alpert, 11/3)
Also —
Axios:
TikTok: Study Finds Trends On TikTok Glorify Weight Loss
Health and dieting trends on TikTok glorify weight loss and may contribute to disordered eating behaviors and body dissatisfaction, particularly in adolescent and young users, according to a University of Vermont study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS One. (11/2)