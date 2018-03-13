Wendy Davis, Most Known For Her Anti-Abortion Filibuster, May Be Candidate To Run Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood’s current president, Cecile Richards, announced her plans to step down earlier this year. Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis sidestepped questions about if she would be tapped to take over the organization.

Politico: Wendy Davis Leaves Door Open To Planned Parenthood Gig

Could Wendy Davis, the former Texas state senator who rose to national prominence after her marathon 2013 filibuster protesting an anti-abortion bill, be in the running to next head of Planned Parenthood? The prominent Democratic surrogate isn't ruling out the possibility. (Flores and Palmer, 3/13)

In other news —

Nashville Tennessean: House Approves Bill Seeking To Defund Clinics That Offer Abortions In Tennessee

House lawmakers approved a bill Monday aimed at eliminating state funds given to health care clinics that provide abortions. The legislation, HB 2251, requires TennCare — the state's Medicaid system — to submit a federal waiver to allow the state to remove a provider from the health care program if they provide abortions. (Ebert, 3/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription