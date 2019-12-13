‘We’re All Concerned’: Women’s Health Advocates Fault Health Care After Deaths Of 8 Inmates In Georgia

“I told them if they didn’t correct this stuff, they’d have a lot of girls who had cancer,” said Dr. Cheryl Young, an OB/GYN. “I told them that, but they didn’t want to hear it, because they didn’t want to spend the money.” News on health care for inmates is on the enormous financial gains of one doctor, as well.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Delayed Treatment, Missed Diagnoses Tied To Deaths Of 3 Inmates

Only four years ago, revelations of deaths due to negligence at Pulaski led to the dismissal of its medical director, Dr. Yvon Nazaire, and a state report focused on improving healthcare for women in the prison system. Now, with yet another wave of deaths, new concerns have emerged, with at least one physician contending that she tried to warn state officials that a crisis was looming. (Robbins, 12/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Pulaski State Prison: Eight Women's Deaths In Ten Months

These eight women have died at Pulaski State Prison from cancer and other medical conditions in the past 10 months. (Robbins, 12/13)

Atlanta Magazine: For Sheriffs, Healthcare For Inmates Can Be A Burden. For One Doctor, It Has Been The Opportunity Of A Lifetime.

The lives of doctors often revolve around their patients. On a brisk week in early December 2014, Carlo Musso was no exception. On Tuesday, he headed south on Interstate 75 beyond the edges of Atlanta’s sprawl. Not far past where the city fades to country, he pulled off the highway and drove toward the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson. There, beyond the razor wire and sentry towers, a single patient awaited him. Robert Wayne Holsey, a 49-year-old inmate, had just a few hours left to live. Nineteen years earlier, Holsey had killed a sheriff’s deputy after a robbery at a convenience store outside Milledgeville. Now Holsey’s long fight for a reprieve was nearly over. Georgia law required a doctor to oversee his execution. That doctor would be Musso. (Blau, 12/12)

