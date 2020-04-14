‘We’re All Learning’: Report Looks At Rapid Spread Of Infection At Virginia Nursing Home Where 42 Patients Died
The staff told ABC News that they were caught off guard by the rapid spread at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Richmond, which has suffered the worst loss of life to coronavirus of any nursing home in the U.S. Nursing home news is from Massachusetts, Florida, and Pennsylvania, as well.
ABC News:
Silent Killer: Inside The Coronavirus Outbreak At The Canterbury Nursing Home
The dispatch calls to Henrico County’s Fire Station 13 at first came in a trickle. “Breathing problem. Priority one response,” the voice said through the station’s loudspeaker in early March, routing a rescue team to 1776 Cambridge Road. Then, Fire Capt. Michael Roth said the calls started to become more frequent -- two calls that first week, five in the second, seven in the third week, and 19 during the final week of March. (Freger, Romero, Pecorin and Mosk, 4/14)
Boston Globe:
State Officials Backpedal On Plan To Move Nursing Home Residents Amid Pandemic
Bowing to concerns about moving old and frail residents, Baker administration officials Monday backpedaled on a controversial plan to empty select nursing homes across the state to treat COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals. Instead, they said, they’ll add nearly 1,000 beds by temporarily reopening former nursing homes for COVID-19 recovery. (Weisman, Andersen and Murphy, 4/13)
WBUR:
Fla. Governor Says National Guard Ramping Up Coronavirus Testing In Nursing Homes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that teams of National Guard personnel were being dispatched to dozens of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities where COVID-19 cases have been found, to test residents and staff for the virus. DeSantis said the four-person National Guard "strike teams" have already been sent to 93 such long-term care facilities, where a total of 962 positive cases have been discovered. But he said he wants to further expand testing. (Neuman, 4/14)
Kaiser Health News:
In Shutting Out Threat, Seniors In Continuing Care Communities Feel Shut In
With tight restrictions in place at their continuing care retirement community, Tom and Janice Showler are getting on each other’s nerves.Most days, Tom, 76, likes to drive out of their community ― Asbury Springhill in Erie, Pennsylvania — to the store to pick up a few items. “If you follow the right protocols, the likelihood is quite low that we would come down with coronavirus,” Tom said. “If I didn’t go out at all, I’d feel like the walls were closing in on me.” (Graham, 4/14)