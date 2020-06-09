‘We’re Back’: On A Warm Summer Day, New York City Finally Reopens

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) emphasized that the reopening wasn't "reckless" and that the numbers justify the city doing it safely. New Yorkers ventured out in masks, some for the first time in months. New York City accounts for roughly 1 in 5 of the more than 111,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide.

The New York Times: New York City Begins Phase 1 Of Reopening

Michael Gilsenan celebrated the first day of New York City’s reopening by treating himself to coffee and cheesecake at his neighborhood bakery in Greenwich Village. He doesn’t even like cheesecake, but it was a chance to get back to the little things he never realized he would miss until the coronavirus took them away. “These are markers of your life in the city,” Mr. Gilsenan, a university professor, said. “It’s a sense that against all the odds — and I think it is against all of the odds — that they’re still around today.” (Hu, 6/8)

The Associated Press: 'A Big Test': Hard-Hit New York City Begins Reopening

After three gloomy months and 21,000 deaths that made it the nation’s most lethal hot spot, New York City slowly began reopening Monday in the biggest test yet of Americans’ ability to keep the coronavirus in check. Stores previously deemed nonessential were cleared to reopen for delivery and curbside pickup, though customers cannot yet browse inside. Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also received the go-ahead to resume work. (Peltz, 6/8)

ABC News: NYC Sees 1st Signs Of Post-COVID-19 Metropolis As It Enters Phase 1 Reopening

The city that never sleeps was finally able to unpause. New York City began phase one of its reopening plan on Monday, allowing nonessential businesses, manufacturing, construction and select other industries to continue their work, with special precautions issued to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Pereira, 6/8)

The Washington Post: New York City, Once The U.S. Epicenter Of The Coronavirus, Begins To Reopen

“All New Yorkers should be proud you got us to this day,” de Blasio said at a news conference Monday morning at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a manufacturing hub. Monday marked the first, limited phase of a four-part reopening plan. Wholesale sellers and manufacturers were allowed to resume business, and the construction industry made its noisy return. Workers in hard hats swarmed a site in south Queens, installing walls and machinery within the skeleton of a tower that had been mostly hollow since March. (Guarino and Jacobs, 6/8)

NBC News: New York City Emerges From Coronavirus Lockdown And Begins Phase One Of Reopening

The number of hospitalizations was down to 702 statewide in recent days from a record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic, the governor said. But Cuomo warned that "if New Yorkers get sloppy" and the number of coronavirus cases start going back up, the state will clamp down again. "We're going to keep a special eye on New York City to see what happens," he said. (Siemaszko, 6/8)

CBS News: New York City Begins Phase One Of Reopening After 80-Day Lockdown, But New Concerns Loom

One store owner told CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud that "it feels like New York finally got invited to the party." "It's so personal when it's a small store and I really feel connected to my customers. And I just feel like I haven't seen them in so long," said Stephanie Goldstein, who owns the kids clothing store Stoopher & Boots. She says while they were closed, her online business really took off. (6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: A Look Inside New York’s Grand Reopening

Monday was also the first day back for William Lorenzo, a New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker. “I think everybody’s a little concerned,” he said. “The city is taking, I think, adequate recourse. And so everyone’s going to have a little bit of trepidation there. Everyone’s going to be nervous.” (6/8)

The New York Times: Boxed Lunches And Plexiglass Will Welcome Back Wall Street’s Workers

Grab-and-go packaged meals may replace midday generous buffets and three-figure lunches. Plexiglass could divvy up trading floors the size of football fields. Heat maps, accessible on a mobile app, will help identify the restrooms with the smallest crowds. But when Wall Street reopens its doors to employees, the talent will only trickle in. New York is starting to ease restrictions on businesses, and the world’s biggest financial firms are preparing to bring thousands of employees back to their offices starting this month. (Kelly, 6/8)

