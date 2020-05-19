‘We’re In Same Storm But Not Same Boat’: Racial, Economic Disparities Stark In Data On NYC Deaths
The data released Monday reinforced earlier revelations that black and Hispanic New Yorkers were both more than twice as likely to be killed by the virus as white people.
The New York Times:
These N.Y.C. Neighborhoods Have The Highest Rates Of Virus Deaths
New data released Monday sheds light on one of the biggest questions about the toll the coronavirus has taken on New York: Where are people dying? The data, which shows death rates in each of the city’s ZIP codes, underscores the deep disparities already unearthed by the outbreak. While the majority of the deaths across the city have been older residents, race and income have proven to be the largest factors in determining who lives and who dies. (Schwirtz and Cook, 5/18)
The Associated Press:
Stark Disparities In New York City's Virus Toll
The coronavirus has cut an unequal path of grief through New York City, hitting hardest in a ring of predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods a long subway and bus ride from Manhattan, according to data released by the city Monday. The new accounting of fatalities by neighborhood revealed that the ZIP code with more deaths per capita than any other place in New York is the one that contains Starrett City, a huge complex of apartment towers in Brooklyn that is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country. (Hajela, Villeneuve and Matthews, 5/19)
Politico:
NYC's Poorest Neighborhoods Have Highest Death Rates From Coronavirus
“This public health emergency has affected all of our communities,” Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said in a statement. "This virus is not hitting New Yorkers equitably and that reality is guiding the COVID-19 response.” The neighborhood with the highest death rate in the city is a section of East New York, Brooklyn that is home to the massive Starrett City housing complex. There have been 76 deaths in the area, out of about 13,000 residents. (Durkin, 5/18)
The Hill:
New Figures Show Stark Disparities In Coronavirus Deaths Across NYC Neighborhoods
The primarily white and wealthy neighborhood Gramercy Park in Manhattan 31 deaths per 100,000 people were recorded. In Far Rockaway in Queens, which has a 40 percent black and a 25 percent Latino population, there were 445 deaths per 100,000 people. New York City had previously released daily updates in cases broken down by ZIP code but the death count was released by borough. (Coleman, 5/18)