‘We’re Not Ready For That As A Country’: Some Democratic Voters Shy Away From Sweeping ‘Medicare For All’ Plans

Progressive Democratic lawmakers and candidates are pushing hard for a massive overhaul of the country's health system, but they're walking a delicate line with some voters in their own party who want to see "baby step" improvements instead.

The Associated Press: Democrats Grapple With Fully Embracing Medicare For All

A half-dozen presidential candidates back "Medicare for All," a proposal that would put the government in charge of most health benefits. But some of the Democrats they're courting aren't sure that the nation's health care system should be overhauled so dramatically. After watching Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Medicare for All supporter, speak in a packed northeast Iowa tavern, 67-year-old Connie Suby said she backed the ambitious proposal as an ultimate goal. But she cautioned that "we're not ready for that as a country," urging "baby steps" that keep private health insurance in place. (Schor, Woodall and Jaffe, 5/20)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

The New York Times: House Equality Act Extends Civil Rights Protections To Gay And Transgender People

The House passed sweeping legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill, passed 236-173, comes as departments across the Trump administration have dismantled policies friendly to gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, like barring transgender recruits from serving in the military or formally rejecting complaints filed by transgender students who are barred from restrooms that match their gender identity. (Edmondson, 5/17)

