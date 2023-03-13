West Virginia Bill Banning Health Care For Trans Minors Heads To Governor
The bill would prohibit those younger than 18 from being prescribed hormone therapy and also includes a ban on gender-affirming surgery for minors, AP reported. It's unclear whether Republican Gov. Jim Justice will sign the legislation.
AP:
West Virginia GOP Legislature Passes Transgender Care Ban
A bill that would ban evidence-based health care for transgender minors in West Virginia, the state estimated to have more transgender youth per capita than any other in the nation, is headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice. The Republican governor has not taken a public stance on the measure and it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law. A spokesperson said he was unavailable for comment Saturday. (Willingham, 3/12)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
WFSU:
Florida Lawmakers Want To Set The Age Limit For Kratom Use At 21
Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a bipartisan plan to regulate the use of kratom, an herbal supplement that causes opioid- and stimulant-like effects. “We don’t want anybody to spike it or to cut it," said state Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota). "We want an unadulterated, pure form going to the consumer at the end of the day.” (Crowder, 3/12)
AP:
Maryland House OKs Recreational Marijuana Framework Bill
The Maryland House voted Friday for a measure that would create a legal framework and tax structure to enable recreational marijuana to be sold in stores as soon as July 1. ... Although Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment in November to legalize recreational marijuana, lawmakers left details about implementation to be decided this session. (White, 3/10)
AP:
Oregon Closer To Magic Mushroom Therapy, But Has Setback
Oregon was taking a major step Friday in its pioneering of legalized psilocybin therapy with the graduation of the first students trained in accompanying patients tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, although a company’s bankruptcy has left another group on the same path adrift. The graduation ceremony for 35 students was being held Friday evening by InnerTrek, a Portland firm, at a woodsy retreat center. About 70 more will graduate on Saturday and Sunday in ceremonies in which they will pledge to do no harm. (Selsky and Corder, 3/10)
KHN:
Colorado Bill Would Encourage, But Not Require, CPR Training In High Schools
A bill advancing in the Colorado legislature would encourage schools to begin teaching students lifesaving skills before graduation, but critics contend it’s little more than a “feel-good” measure devoid of vital requirements and funding. Colorado is one of 10 states where laws don’t mandate CPR training for high school students, according to the American Heart Association. In February, the Colorado House passed a bipartisan bill to add training for CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to the Colorado Department of Education’s comprehensive health education high school curriculum. (Santoro, 3/13)