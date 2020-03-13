‘We’ve Resolved Most Of Our Differences’: House Barrels Toward Coronavirus Vote After Day Of Hammering Out Partisan Complaints

The legislation will include measures to boost paid family leave and unemployment insurance, ensure free coronavirus testing, and strengthen nutritional aid like food stamps. The final sticking points between House Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the administration's point person on the deal, involved paid sick leave. The House is expected to vote on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled the Senate's weeklong recess next week to assess the legislation.

The New York Times: Congress Nears Stimulus Deal With White House As Wall Street Suffers Rout

Financial markets plunged on Thursday in the biggest one-day drop since the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, and Congress neared a deal with the White House on a sweeping economic rescue package to respond to the colossal effect of the coronavirus pandemic. After a day of intense negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, Ms. Pelosi told reporters that “we’ve resolved most of our differences” and the House would vote on Friday on the measure “one way or another.” It would then go to the Senate, which called off a recess that had been scheduled for next week in anticipation of a compromise. (Cochrane, Smialek and Tankersley, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Hopes Of Bipartisan Deal Rise As White House, Democrats Negotiate Coronavirus Relief

“We’ve resolved most of our differences, and those we haven’t we’ll continue to have a conversation — because there will obviously be other bills,” Pelosi told reporters outside of her office in the Capitol, at the end of a long day of intense talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The legislation will include measures to boost paid family leave and unemployment insurance, ensure free coronavirus testing, and strengthen nutritional aid like food stamps. The emerging agreement builds upon a bill House Democrats released late Wednesday that included a number of provisions Republicans opposed, setting off hours of frenzied negotiations on Capitol Hill to reach bipartisan consensus. (DeBonis, Werner and Stein, 3/12)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Fallout: Deal On Economic Stimulus Package Is Near

The deal — being forged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin via frequent phone calls — is expected to eliminate insurance co-payments for COVID-19 testing and provide billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments for food programs and unemployment benefits. It is also expected to include up to 14 days of sick pay for workers dealing with the coronavirus who don’t receive sick pay from their employers and up to three months’ leave for people who need to care for sick relatives. (Haberkorn and Wire, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Pelosi Says House, Trump Administration Near Coronavirus Pact

Efforts to put together a bill began only this week as lawmakers have rushed to respond to the pandemic that has tanked financial markets and infected more people world-wide. Democrats delayed procedural steps Thursday on the bill to allow for further negotiations and the possibility that they could amend the legislation. Republicans had raised concerns about the Democratic proposal to offer paid leave, criticizing the decision to have the Social Security Administration run the program in particular. Mrs. Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference that Democrats were reviewing proposals from Mr. Mnuchin. (Duehren and Andrews, 3/12)

Politico: Pelosi And Mnuchin Closing In On A Deal On Coronavirus Aid Package

The final sticking points involved complex talks led by Mnuchin and Ways and Means Chairman Richie Neal (D-Mass.) over sick leave for employees impacted by the coronavirus as well as their family members, said multiple Democratic and GOP aides. Pelosi and Mnuchin held several conversations throughout Thursday. Pelosi then tapped Neal to try hammer out an accord over the paid leave issue with Mnuchin, said Democratic aides. The multibillion-dollar House proposal — which aims to shore up safety-net programs like food aid and unemployment insurance — represents Washington's most aggressive response to the growing coronavirus crisis, which has sent financial markets into a panic as it quickly spreads across the globe. (Bresnahan, Ferris and Caygle, 3/12)

ABC News: Coronavirus-Relief Bill Aims To Expand Free School Lunch Program

With coronavirus-related school closures looming, federal lawmakers have proposed a bill that includes help for families that are struggling to feed their kids while at home. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, presented to the House on Wednesday, includes a provision for expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that provides money for low-income families to purchase healthy food. The proposal is one of at least eight provisions up for consideration by the Senate. (Carrega, 3/12)

The Hill: Pelosi: House 'Close' To Striking Deal With Trump On Coronavirus Response Package

The sides have been at odds over several provisions of the sweeping, multibillion-dollar package. Republicans, for instance, have balked at the Democrats’ paid leave proposal, fearing it creates a permanent entitlement benefit, in lieu of simply addressing the current coronavirus. Democrats, for their part, have objected to GOP demands that the legislation include language explicitly prohibiting the use of federal funds for abortion services. (Lillis and Wong, 3/12)

Politico: McConnell Delays Senate Recess Amid Coronavirus Crisis And FISA Deadline

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate will delay its recess scheduled for next week to continue working on an economic relief package to address the coronavirus outbreak. "Notwithstanding the scheduled state work period, the Senate will be in session next week," the Kentucky Republican tweeted. "I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong." (Levine and Desiderio, 3/12)

Kaiser Health News: Congress Approves Boost In Food Aid For Seniors But Funding Falls Short Of Growing Need

Advocates for senior citizens hailed the bipartisan passage of a federal bill that calls for boosting money for nutrition programs so that fewer older adults go hungry. But the proposed funding still wouldn’t keep up with America’s fast-growing senior population. The legislation reauthorizes the Older Americans Act, which provides for home-delivered and group meals for anyone 60 and older while supporting an array of other services, such as transportation and in-home care. (Ungar, 3/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription