‘What About My Life?’ Young Girl Asks W.Va. Lawmakers Poised To Pass New Abortion Ban

As West Virginia prepares to pass the first new legislation since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that bans abortion, a 12 year old's comments made national news. The bill allows the criminal prosecution of doctors who perform the procedure. Legislative and court developments from Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and other states are also reported.

The Washington Post: Girl, 12, Challenges W.Va. Lawmakers On Abortion: ‘What About My Life?’

In a public hearing for a West Virginia abortion bill that would ban the procedure in almost all cases, a 12-year-old girl supporting abortion rights took to the lectern Wednesday and asked Republican lawmakers whether they care about her or young people like her: “What about my life?”... “If a man decides that I’m an object and does unspeakable and tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to birth and carry another child? Am I to put my body through the physical trauma of pregnancy? Am I to suffer the mental implications, a child who had no say in what was being done with my body?” She added, “Some here say they are pro-life. What about my life? Does my life not matter to you?” (Bella, 7/28)

AP: After Abortion Ruling, WVa Could Become 1st To Pass New Bill

A bill up for a final vote in West Virginia’s Senate could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling removing its protected status as a constitutional right. Senators are set to meet Friday afternoon for a third reading of the bill, which some complained was not vetted in any of the chamber’s committees. If passed, it would head to the Republican governor, who has signaled he favors a statewide ban. (Raby, 7/29)

On moves to limit abortion access, and some resistance to anti-abortion efforts —

AP: Push To Tighten Abortion Ban Bill Fails In Indiana Senate

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. (Davies and Rodgers, 7/29)

AP: Ellison: No Appeal To Defend Minnesota Abortion Restrictions

Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional, saying the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and is unlikely to win an appeal anyway. Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, called his decision “in the public interest and ... the right legal decision.” (7/28)

AP: Wolf Sues To Stop GOP-Backed Amendments On Abortion, Voting

Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. (Scolforo, 7/29)

AP: ND Abortion Clinic Says Minnesota Move Won't Delay Services

A judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time to move the business to a neighboring city in Minnesota, the facility’s owner and operator said Thursday. In fact, Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said she was prepared to open shop in Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the North Dakota’s abortion ban had gone into effect Thursday. She said now, though, she’ll have more time to make sure the move from Fargo goes smoothly. (Kolpack, 7/28)

AP: Kentucky AG Appeals Judge's Order That Blocks Abortion Ban

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a state appeals court to overturn an injunction issued last week that blocks the state’s abortion ban. The injunction ruling by a judge in Louisville prevents the state’s near-total ban on abortion from taking effect. The state’s two abortion clinics in Louisville have continued providing abortion since the judge first blocked the law last month. (7/28)

AP: NC Republicans Ask Judge To Reinstate 20-Week Abortion Ban

North Carolina’s Republican General Assembly leaders have asked a federal judge to reinstate a 20-week abortion ban previously thrown out by courts, despite the Democratic attorney general’s refusal to seek enforcement of the ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion protections. (Schoenbaum, 7/28)

The Hill: Indiana OB/GYN Who Provided Abortion Services To 10-Year-Old Says AG’s Probes ‘Riddled With Inaccuracies’

The law office representing Bernard, DeLaney & DeLaney, released a statement on Thursday saying Rokita had forwarded six letters to the doctor on Tuesday informing her that six “consumer complaint” investigations had been started. The law firm asserted that none of individuals involved in the complaints ever had any direct interactions with Bernard. The complaints appear to have come from people living in California, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. Only one complaint involved a person from Indiana, where Bernard is based. (Choi, 7/28)

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz mocked a youngster for her abortion campaigning. It backfired —

NPR: Matt Gaetz Mocked Olivia Julianna. She Raised $700,000 For Abortion In Response

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to humiliate a teenage girl after arguing that overweight and unattractive women don't need to worry about getting pregnant or needing abortions. That same girl has since raised over $700,000 for abortion care. (Jones, 7/28)

