That approach, being explored by startup Bind Benefits, is drawing attention in a health care industry hungry for innovative ideas on how to cut costs. Meanwhile, a new poll finds that three out of 10 Americans are forgoing care because it's so expensive.

The Associated Press: Health Insurance On Demand? Some Are Betting On It

People with health insurance often pay for coverage they never use. A startup wants to shake that up. It's a radical idea: On-demand insurance that lets customers buy some of their coverage only if and when they need it, similar to how TV viewers might rent a new release from Amazon instead of paying every month for a pricey cable package they rarely use. This approach from Bind Benefits is one of the latest wrinkles in a yearslong push by companies and insurers to control costs and make patients smarter health care shoppers. (Murphy, 12/17)

The Hill: Three In 10 Delaying Medical Treatment Due To Costs: Gallup

About three in 10 Americans say they have delayed seeking medical treatment within the past year because of medical costs, according to a new poll published Monday. A Gallup poll found that 29 percent of respondents said they had put off treatment because of costs. About 19 percent said they delayed treatment for serious or somewhat serious conditions, according to the poll. (Burke, 12/17)

Kaiser Health News: After Her Skiing Accident, An Uphill Battle Over Snowballing Bills

Sarah Witter couldn’t get a break even though her leg had gotten several. As she lay on a ski trail in Vermont last February, Witter, now 63, knew she hadn’t suffered a regular fall because she could not get up. An X-ray showed she had fractured two major bones in her lower left leg. A surgeon at Rutland Regional Medical Center screwed two gleaming metal plates onto the bones to stabilize them. “I was very pleased with how things came together,” the doctor wrote in his operation notes. But as spring ended, the wound started to hurt more. (Rau, 12/18)

