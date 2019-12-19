What Role Will ‘Medicare For All’ Play In Final 2019 Democratic Debate As Most Candidates Back Away From Plan?

The only full-throated supported of "Medicare for All" at Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate is expected to be Sen. Bernie Sander (I-Vt.) In recent weeks, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whose fate got tangled up with the plan, has been re-calibrating her message to focus on the transition period to a new system.

The Associated Press: 6 Big Questions Ahead Of Democrats' Final Debate Of 2019

Just seven Democrats will take the stage for the sixth and final round of presidential debates in 2019. That's down from 20 candidates six months ago. The field may be winnowing, but the primary contest remains deeply unsettled. The tug-of-war between the progressive and moderate wings of the party is deadlocked. There are essentially four front-runners, each with his or her own glaring flaws. ... It was a litmus issue for ambitious Democrats a year ago. But now, only one of the seven Democrats on the debate stage is promising to fight for Medicare for All immediately after taking office. That would be the bill's author, Bernie Sanders, who is nothing if not consistent. (Peoples, 12/19)

The Wall Street Journal: What To Watch For In The Last Democratic Debate Of 2019

As Mr. Buttigieg surpassed Ms. Warren in polls in Iowa, the two have also been at odds over their health-care plans. The mayor has aired ads knocking Medicare for All and said Ms. Warren was being evasive on how much her health-care plan would cost. The Massachusetts senator is now emphasizing that her single-payer plan gives Americans a choice, in the form of a transition period during which people could opt into a government-run program before private insurance is eliminated. (Parti, 12/18)

The New York Times: What Are Independent Voters’ Burning Issues?

Readers wanted to know what was important to independents, defined for the purpose of this study as people who leaned neither Democratic nor Republican (leaners were included in our previous article). Impeachment was the highest priority for them among topics we asked about, which included those related to health care, abortion, taxes, foreign policy, immigration and the environment. (Vavreck, Sides and Tausanovitch, 12/19)

