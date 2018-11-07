What Were Voters Thinking About When They Went To The Polls Yesterday?

It was health care, immigration and President Donald Trump, according to a wide-ranging survey conducted by the Associated Press. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal notes that while turnout was huge, the political climate continues to be very polarized.

The Associated Press: AP Voter Poll Shows Focus On Trump, Immigration, Health Care

Health care, immigration and President Donald Trump were high on voters’ minds as they cast ballots in the midterm elections, according to a wide-ranging survey of the electorate conducted by The Associated Press. ... Health care was at the forefront of many voters’ minds: 26 percent named it as the most important issue facing the country. Immigration was not far behind, with 23 percent naming it as the most important issue. Nearly 4 in 10 of those who voted for a Democratic House candidate named health care as the most important issue facing the nation, while about as many Republican voters considered immigration to be the top issue. (Jalonick, 11/7)

MarketWatch: Exit Polls Suggest Midterm Election Voters Focused On Health Care And Immigration, Not The Booming Economy

Health care ranked as the most important issue for voters in the 2018 midterm election, while immigration was No. 2 and the economy was third, according to preliminary results for exit polls. Some 41% of voters picked health care as the top issue facing the country, compared with 23% favoring immigration, 21% picking the economy and 11% going with gun policy. (Reklaitis, 11/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Voters Are Enthusiastic, Polarized, Engaged On The Issues

Reporters with the The Wall Street Journal spoke with voters Tuesday across the U.S., capturing a range of opinions that illustrated the nation’s polarized political climate. Turnout was huge, overwhelming election officials and yielding long lines at many polling sites. Immigration, health care and President Trump weighed heavily in races small and large. (Leary, 11/6)

