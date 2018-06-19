What Would You Sacrifice For Lower Premiums? For Younger Consumers The Answer Is Privacy

If it ends with them saving money, the younger consumers were happy to let insurers trawl through their digital data. As the ages went up, people were less inclined to be alright with the tactic.

Bloomberg: Most Under-35s OK With Insurers Digital Spying If It Cuts Prices

The majority of people between 18 and 34 would be willing to let insurance companies dig through their digital data from social media to health devices if it meant lowering their premiums, a survey shows. In the younger group, 62 percent said they’d be happy for insurers to use third-party data from the likes of Facebook, fitness apps and smart-home devices to lower prices, according to a survey of more than 8,000 consumers globally by Salesforce.com Inc.’s MuleSoft Inc. That drops to 44 percent when the older generations are included. (Edde, 6/19)

In other health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Ascension Ramps Up Automation Subsidiary

Ascension launched a subsidiary Monday that aims to help other organizations automate administrative tasks as it commercializes another business line. The St. Louis-based health system's Agilify subsidiary looks to replace labor-intensive, repetitive tasks with software automation for organizations across all industries. The software offers a single platform that streamlines processes related to billing, finances, human resources, logistics, patient services and other sectors. (Kacik, 6/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription