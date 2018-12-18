What’s Going Wrong With U.S. Life Expectancy Rates? Look To West Virginia, The Proverbial Canary In The Coal Mine

Obesity, suicide rates and the opioid crisis were all rising in West Virginia before they became more widespread. Could the state offer a model for improving health overall?

The Associated Press: As US Life Expectancy Falls, West Virginia Offers Lessons

If you want to understand why U.S. life expectancy is declining, West Virginia is a good place to start. The state is a bellwether of bad health, portending major problems years before they became severe nationally. "It seems that the worst outcomes happen here first," said Dr. Michael Brumage, a West Virginia University public health expert who formerly ran the health department in Charleston. "We're the canary in the coal mine." (12/18)

The Associated Press: Unemployment, Income Affect Life Expectancy

New government data show just how much your neighborhood can impact the length of your life. The Associated Press has analyzed life expectancy and demographic data from the National Center for Health Statistics. The AP looked at more than 65,000 census tracts. It found that certain demographic qualities —unemployment, household income, race and education — affect life expectancy in most neighborhoods. (12/18)

