What’s In A Name? Medicaid Block Grant Model Gets A Re-Branding, But Its Objectives Remain The Same

CMS is expected to send letters to states today to encourage them to transform their Medicaid programs into a block grant model that has long been a controversial goal for conservatives. CMS Administrator Seema Verma frames the change as a way for states to invest more money into their most vulnerable population, but critics say it will lead to a loss of coverage for many who need it. Meanwhile, dozens of Democrats have warned the Trump administration that the block grants are illegal.

Politico: ‘Block Grants’ No More: Trump's Medicaid Overhaul Has New Name, Same Goals

The Trump administration will rebrand its Medicaid block grant program and look to safeguard the policy against an expected wave of legal challenges from patient advocates, according to two officials with knowledge of the plan set for release Thursday. The forthcoming block grant program comes with a new name — “Healthy Adult Opportunity” — but retains the original mission long sought by conservatives: allowing states to cap a portion of their spending on Medicaid, a radical change in how the safety net health program is financed. (Diamond and Roubein, 1/29)

The Hill: Dozens Of House Democrats Warn Trump Administration Against Medicaid Block Grants

More than 30 House Democrats are warning the Trump administration that it should not allow states to turn their Medicaid funding into block grants. The letter, led by Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) and signed by 35 other Democrats, argues that block grants are illegal. (Weixel, 1/29)

And in the states —

The Wall Street Journal: City Says It Could Pay Extra $1.1 Billion Into Medicaid Under Cuomo Proposal

New York City and the state’s counties could be forced to pay over $800 million more a year under a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to change how New York funds its Medicaid program, which municipal officials around the state say has prompted confusion and concern among them. The Democratic governor last week proposed that localities should once again be on the hook for some of the growth in the cost of the Medicaid program, which provides health-care services to more than six million people. (Vielkind, 1/29)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Recent Drop In Medicaid Rolls Blamed On State’s Past Failure To Check Eligibility

For over three years, Missouri failed to adequately check that people enrolled in its Medicaid program were actually eligible. That’s what lawmakers and state officials said at a legislative hearing Tuesday where top staff from the Department of Social Services explained the state’s system for making those checks. (Stewart, 1/29)

