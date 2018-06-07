What’s In A Name? Trump Wants To Re-Name HHS, Move Certain Safety-Net Programs Into Agency

Sources say the president wants to shift the food stamp program out from the Agriculture Department and into HHS. But the biggest changes outlined by the White House are unlikely to be implemented because moving multibillion-dollar programs and renaming federal departments generally requires congressional action.

Politico: Trump Seeks To Reorganize The Federal Government

The Trump administration is preparing to release a sweeping plan for reorganizing the federal government that includes a major consolidation of welfare programs — and a renaming of the Health and Human Services Department. The report, set to be released in the coming weeks by the White House Office of Management and Budget, seeks to move safety-net programs, including food stamps, into HHS, two sources with knowledge of the plan told POLITICO. The plan would also propose changing the name of the sprawling department, while separately seeking cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department. (Bottemiller Evich and Restuccia, 6/6)

In other news —

The Associated Press: House GOP Slates Vote On $15B Trump Spending Cut Package

The GOP-controlled House is moving ahead on a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in leftover spending, scheduling a vote after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to sell the idea. A spokesman for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that the House will vote Thursday night on the measure, which had appeared to languish after Trump submitted it last month. The measure faces long odds in the Senate despite being immune to a Democratic filibuster. (Taylor, 6/6)

