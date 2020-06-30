What’s Summer Without Fear Of Bed Bugs? Many Are Likely To Find Out By Not Traveling
The New York Times writes about a silver lining for families who take staycations: no worries about visiting hotels and bringing home bed bugs. Public health news is on menopause, heat-related deaths, and infections, as well.
The New York Times:
The Pandemic May Spare Us From Another Plague: Bedbugs
This year’s plague, the newly emerged coronavirus, will likely spare many people from being attacked by an ancient scourge: bedbugs. Given the drastic pandemic-induced reductions in travel and nights spent in hotels, motels and other venues outside one’s home, the chances of being bitten by or bringing home these uninvited guests have been greatly curtailed. (Brody, 6/29)
The Washington Post:
Why Everyone Needs To Know More About Menopause During The Pandemic
Recently, and out of necessity, my husband and daughter became more familiar with the symptoms of menopause. As many families sheltering at home are learning, physical and emotional changes can amplify the challenges already inherent in spending so much time together. But, until this time, my family had only a basic understanding of menopause and its symptoms, and no idea how to help. (Gillard, 6/29)
The Washington Post:
High Temperatures Result In About 702 Deaths In The U.S. Each Year
Hot weather causes an average of 702 deaths nationwide each year, according to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on data from 2004 through 2018. Most of the deaths (90 percent) occurred from May to September, and about 70 percent of the victims were men. More than a third of those who died (37 percent) lived in Texas, Arizona and California. (Searing, 6/29)
CIDRAP:
Study Suggests Household Exposure May Increase C Difficile Risk
Using data from a commercial insurance claims database, the researchers found that the incidence of C difficile infection (CDI) among individuals living with a family member who had CDI was more than 12 times greater than the incidence in those without prior family exposure. The incidence rate was even higher in certain groups less likely to have other risk-increasing exposures. The results of the study appeared Jun 26 in JAMA Open Network. (Dall, 6/29)