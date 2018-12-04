The least expensive health plan for a Wisconsin couple earning $125,000 costs $14,821.44 a year and has a $15,800 deductible. Another story examines options and the upcoming deadlines during open enrollment.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Without Subsidy, People Can't Afford Buying Their Own Health Insurance The health plans sold on the marketplaces set up through the Affordable Care Act may work very well for people with low incomes, said Mark Rakowski, vice president of Children's Community Health Plan. But they are expensive for many people who receive subsidies and largely beyond the reach of those who don’t. (Boulton, 12/3)

Nashville Tennessean: Do You Need Health Insurance? Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 15

There are just two weeks left to sign up for health insurance coverage for 2019 on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15, and after this deadline, many consumers will not be able to sign up for comprehensive coverage without experiencing a qualifying event. However, there is some conflicting information out there about the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Due to changes in the policy enacted by President Trump’s administration, some consumers may think the law is no longer in place, which is not exactly correct. (Tolbert, 12/2)