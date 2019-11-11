When Labels Mislead, Spur Health Crisis : A Look At How Even Lead Once Got A Thumbs Up

The Washington Post looks at why governmental limits lagged for years on the use of lead in products. News about regulations to reduce health risks is on baby foods and ethylene oxide, as well.

The Washington Post: Exploring The Long Fight Against Lead Poisoning In The United States

Pure. Healthy. Modern. Today, you might see those words on a product in a natural foods store or an upscale juice bar. But in the early 20th century, they were used to describe lead. Cheap and durable, lead was ubiquitous in everything from paint to gasoline to plumbing. But though the dangers of lead poisoning were known in the United States, regulation lagged for decades. Meanwhile, lead poisoning became a public health crisis. (Blake, 11/9)

Connecticut Public Radio: Lawmakers, Health Experts Call For Stricter Limits On Heavy Metals In Baby Food

Researchers at Healthy Babies Bright Futures, a national nonprofit alliance, tested 168 baby foods from 61 brands. They found that 95% of tested products contained chemicals and metals like lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium — elements that can affect brain development. Experts said they want the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to adopt stricter limits and guidelines in order to reduce heavy-metal intake by infants. (Leonard, 11/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Smyrna Lawmaker Proposes New Regulations For Ethylene Oxide

State Rep. Erick Allen (D-Smyrna) announced Friday that he intends to introduce legislation next year that would tighten state oversight of ethylene oxide, a toxic gas used by several industrial facilities across the state. Ethylene oxide has been the focus of community concern since a July report by WebMD and Georgia Health News highlighted potential increased cancer risks in the Smyrna and Covington areas, where medical sterilizing companies are legally permitted to use and emit the carcinogenic chemical. (Lutz, 11/8)

Georgia Health News: EPA Proposal On Ethylene Oxide Attacked As ‘Weak’

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed its first of two new rules to curb emissions of cancer-causing ethylene oxide. Environmental advocates and legislators, however, say the federal agency’s plans won’t do enough to protect people who are exposed to the gas because they live near factories that make it. (Goodman and Miller, 11/9)

