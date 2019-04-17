Where Are Americans’ Tax Refunds Going? Toward Paying For Health Care.

The week after people get refunds, out-of-pocket health care spending bumps up 60 percent. In other health costs news, Texas passes legislation to try to combat surprise medical bills.

Marketplace: Tax Refunds Are Increasingly Spent On Medical Care

Now that Tax Day has come and gone, you might be expecting a refund. Many people already know what they’re spending it on. Out-of-pocket spending on health care jumps by 60% the week after people get refunds, according to JPMorgan Chase. (Beras, 4/16)

Texas Tribune: Texas Senate Passes Bill To Combat Surprise Medical Bills

The Texas Senate passed a bill Tuesday that could provide relief to Texans slapped with surprise medical bills when health care providers and insurance companies disagree on the costs of medical treatments. Senate Bill 1264 passed 29-2 with the only dissenting votes coming from two physicians: Republican state Sens. Donna Campbell of New Braunfels and Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown. (Byrne, 4/16)

