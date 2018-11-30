Where Other Mass Shootings Have Failed To Spark Concrete Changes, Parkland Seems To Be Gaining Some Traction

Shootings on school grounds resonate with everyone, said Adam Lankford, a University of Alabama criminology professor who researches mass shootings. "By law you have to send your kids to school," he said. "People can say to themselves, 'Well I don't go to nightclubs,' but everyone's kids go to school. ... Same thing with Vegas. A lot of people don't go to concerts on the Vegas strip. That's a different world to them. But everyone can relate to the school situation." Meanwhile, doctors who have been outraged over NRA's suggestion to "stay in their lane" are taking their fight to Congress.

The Associated Press: Parkland High School Shooting Generating Change In Florida

Past gun violence produced few lasting changes in Florida, but the Parkland mass shooting has prompted swift new laws and a high-profile committee that is generating action. When 14 students and three staff members were gunned down Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, the state quickly raised the age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21, tightened other laws and formed a panel to investigate shortcomings in law enforcement and at the school — prompting personnel changes even before filing its initial report. (11/29)

Politico Pro: Docs Bring Twitter Fight With NRA To Congress

Doctors brought their #thisisourlane Twitter feud with the National Rifle Association to the steps of Congress Thursday, pressing House Democrats to fund federal research into gun violence, pass background checks and ban assault weapons once they take power in January. Many physicians have long favored such regulations but were galvanized after the NRA dismissed the American College of Physicians’ recent call for sweeping gun control policies by tweeting the doctors should “stay in their lane.” (Ollstein, 11/29)

And in other news on gun violence —

Health News Florida: New Active Shooter Training Could Save Lives

Researchers at the University of Miami, along with first responders and the military, have developed a new protocol that they say could save lives. Currently, firefighters must remain outside until police give the all-clear, explained Sunrise Fire Department Lieutenant and researcher Steven Carter. This process could take anywhere from a few minutes to hours. (Mulcahy, 11/29)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Trauma Meeting Inside, Gunfire Outside, Maybe An Opportunity

They were holding a regular brainstorming session on strategies to treat the epidemic of psychological trauma that overwhelms social agencies across Milwaukee and disables much of its workforce — a toxic side-effect in a city with near-daily exposure to violence, abuse, abandonment and drugs. As if to drive home the point in a way that no one could miss, a volley of gunfire rang out in the street outside Our Savior's Lutheran Church, even as the meeting was in progress. (Schmid, 11/29)

USA Today: Gun Ban Dents Sales At Dick's Sporting Goods

While a decision to stop selling assault-style weapons in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting dented its overall sales, Dick’s Sporting Goods says that the dip reflects a broader weakness in the world of firearms. The nation's largest seller of sporting goods reported that consolidated same-store sales were down 3.9% in the third quarter, due in part to double-digit declines in the areas of electronics and hunting. (Jones, 11/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription