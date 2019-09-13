While Gun Lobby Has Had President’s Ear, Advocates For Regulations Haven’t Been Able To Get In The Door

Politico takes a look at the lobbying campaign that's led to President Donald Trump cooling on some of the more aggressive proposals to curb gun violence. “The American people deserve better than a president who’s bought and paid for by the gun lobby," said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a vice chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Politico: Inside The Gun Lobby’s Push To Sway Trump

President Donald Trump talked about expanding background checks, then wavered. He was considering a “red flag” bill to let authorities take guns away from dangerous people, but has now “cooled” on the prospect, according to three people involved in the discussions. The whole time, the gun rights lobby was there to nudge the president along. Advocates bombarded the White House with calls and petitions. Representatives scored meetings with senior officials. And the industry even has a former staffer working in the West Wing on legislation. Meanwhile, groups pushing for more restrictions on gun purchases haven’t been able to get in the door. (Kumar, 9/13)

The Associated Press: Trump Vows To Protect 2nd Amendment After Gun Briefing

President Donald Trump pledged Thursday to protect the Second Amendment, hours after huddling with top advisers to discuss gun control measures he might be willing to publicly stand behind. Speaking to reporters before flying to Baltimore for a Republican retreat, Trump insisted "a lot of progress" had been made on background checks "and various things having to do with guns" during Thursday's discussion. But he also made clear that he's weary of angering gun proponents, suggesting Democrats' push for new gun control measures following a summer of mass shootings might be nothing more than "a ploy." (9/12)

The New York Times: Partisans Dig In As Executives Call For Action On Guns

When a letter signed by about 150 leaders of some of the nation’s most recognizable companies called on Thursday for tighter gun control measures, the reactions cut largely along partisan lines. Democrats like Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the letter, which was signed by companies including Levi Strauss, Yelp and the Gap, pointed to a “groundswell” of support for restrictions on firearms. “The letter reflects a seismic political dynamic that is really sweeping the country,” he added. (Corkery, 9/12)

The Hill: Conservatives Offer Stark Warning To Trump, GOP On Background Checks

Senate conservatives are warning President Trump and their own leaders to tread carefully in the gun-control debate and caution they risk a political backlash by striking a deal with Democrats to expand background checks for firearms sales. (Bolton, 9/13)

In gun violence news from the states —

WBUR: To Prevent School Shootings, Districts Are Surveilling Students' Online Lives

Spurred in part by the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., a year and a half ago, schools nationwide are collaborating with law enforcement in new ways in efforts to avoid the kind of tragedies that, while still rare, are far too familiar. They're investing in new security technologies that scan social media posts, school assignments and even student emails for potential threats. (Kamenetz and Bakeman, 9/12)

Charlotte Observer: Grocery Stores Ask People To Keep Guns Away After Shootings

In Charlotte, almost every big brand name grocery store said they prefer customers not take handguns inside their stores. But of the stores who responded to The Observer’s questions, only two ban guns outright. (Smoot, 9/12)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: 13-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Spanish Lake Area; 22 Children Dead In Shootings In St. Louis Area This Year

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night in north St. Louis County, according to Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the county police. The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the 11100 block of Oak Parkway Lane, Granda said. Investigators said the boy was walking through an apartment complex with two friends or relatives. Several gunshots were heard, and the victim was struck once. (Harris, 9/12)

