While Lawmakers Ask DEA To Crackdown On Opioids, They Nudge Agency To Approve Marijuana Facility Applications

The desire to expand the research into medical marijuana underscores how eager lawmakers are to shift patients toward alternatives to opioids. News on the crisis comes out of Virginia, California and Ohio, as well.

CQ: Congress Seeks New Approaches On Opioids And Marijuana

Congress is nudging the Drug Enforcement Administration to continue reducing the number of addictive prescription opioids that can be legally manufactured, even as lawmakers push to expand production of marijuana. The different approaches demonstrate changing attitudes about the dangers posed by the two drugs as opioid-related deaths soar. Legislation to address opioid abuse (HR 6), which the Senate is poised to clear and send to President Donald Trump, would give the DEA more flexibility in setting annual quotas on the production of drugs. Some patients and doctors worry that reducing the opioid quota will deny pain relief to patients with legitimate needs. (Siddons, 10/2)

The Associated Press: Northam Forms Advisory Commission On Opioids

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked a group of experts to advise him on how to fight the state’s opioid epidemic. Northam signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory commission on opioids and addiction. The governor, who is a pediatric neurologist, said the commission will review the state’s current approach at curbing opioid abuse and offer feedback on ways to improve. (10/1)

Stat: California Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Allowed Safe Injection Sites

California Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill that would have allowed San Francisco to run safe injection sites under a pilot program, warning that the initiative could lead to the federal prosecution of local officials and clinicians. In his veto message Sunday, Brown, a Democrat who is in his last few months of office, also said he doubted that “enabling illegal drug use in government sponsored injection centers — with no corresponding requirement that the user undergo treatment — will reduce drug addiction.” (Joseph, 10/1)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Could Soon Ban Kratom Products

Kratom, a plant-based supplement that consumers say alleviates chronic pain and opioid addiction, could soon be banned in Ohio. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy voted Monday to classify kratom a Schedule I controlled substance alongside heroin, LSD and other dangerous illegal drugs. (Borchardt, 10/1)

