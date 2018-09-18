While Natural Cycles App Got FDA Approval For Birth Control, Insuring It Under The Health Law Raises Questions

“The way insurance is set up right now, no out-of-pocket costs means you go to the drugstore and you don’t have a copay,” said Adam Sonfield, a senior policy manager at the Guttmacher Institute. “There are systems for that that make sense. But we don’t have a system like that for Natural Cycles.'' In other news on women's reproductive health, pro-life advocates push for a 20-week abortion ban.

Stat: Does Obamacare Mandate Coverage Of Natural Cycles' Contraception App?

The Affordable Care Act’s embattled requirement to cover contraceptives ought to include the smartphone app that’s FDA-cleared to prevent pregnancy, according to experts. But it’s anyone’s guess how that might work. The company that makes the app, also called Natural Cycles, clearly thinks insurers might be willing. Its product costs $79 per year or $9.99 per month. Soon, someone will fill an open position at the company and begin liaising with U.S. insurers — including, potentially, Medicaid. (Sheridan, 9/18)

CQ HealthBeat: Abortion Opponents Campaign On 20-Week Ban On Procedure

Abortion opponents are working to change the election's outcome especially in battleground Senate races by reminding their allies of President Donald Trump's effort to push through that chamber a federal 20-week ban on the procedure. The election effort comes after Trump asked the audience at a May gala benefiting the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List to help him reach midterm voters. He highlighted a House-passed bill (HR 36), which didn't pass the Senate, to ban abortions after five months. (Raman, 9/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription