While Other Dems Bicker, Bloomberg Goes For Tried-And-True Achilles Heel: Pre-Existing Conditions Coverage

Although Democrats' plans to expand the health system have dominated much of the 2020 primary season, what has worked for voters in the past is reminding them of popular provisions from the health law that Republicans are chipping away at. Michael Bloomberg is seizing the opportunity to own that messaging. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is facing more questions about paying for "Medicare for All" as new polls show its losing popularity in battleground states.

The New York Times: As Other Democrats Feud, Bloomberg Hammers Trump On Health Care

It powered Democrats to recapture the House in the 2018 midterms: the fear that President Trump and Republicans would kill the Affordable Care Act and with it, protections for more than 50 million Americans with pre-existing medical conditions. Yet even as Mr. Trump and other Republicans continue to try to overturn the law in court, Democratic presidential candidates have not made the issue central to their campaigns. Instead they have spent much of their time on the debate stage arguing among themselves over “Medicare for all” and other proposals to expand health coverage. (Corasaniti and Goodnough, 1/29)

The Hill: Sanders Under Increasing Pressure On Funding For 'Medicare For All'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is facing mounting scrutiny from fellow White House hopefuls for refusing to detail how he would pay for his signature “Medicare for All” plan. Sanders’s Democratic rivals are ramping up their attacks on him as he surges to the top of polls in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire. The criticisms are focused on the Vermont senator’s lack of explanation over the funding mechanism for a health care proposal that is estimated to cost $32 trillion over 10 years. (Sullivan, 1/29)

Bloomberg: Medicare For All Could Grow Economy -- Or Cause Financial Havoc

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-All plan could expand the economy or shrink it by nearly a quarter -- it all depends on how it is paid for, according to new analysis. If Sanders were to fund his universal health plan with premiums individuals pay to the government, the economy could grow by about 0.2% by 2060, according to estimates from the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Cut out dental and long-term care from the services covered and that figure increases to 12% gross domestic product growth thanks to overhead savings. (Davison, 1/30)

The Hill: Centrist Poll: 'Medicare For All' Underwater In Key Battleground States

A new poll from a centrist Democratic think tank of three battleground states shows “Medicare for All” is far less popular than a plan to build off the Affordable Care Act. The polling from Third Way, conducted in the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, shows a sharp divide between those who support Medicare for All and those who don’t. (Weixel, 1/29)

Kaiser Health News: A Guide To Following The Health Debate In The 2020 Elections

Health has been a top issue in the presidential campaign during the past year: Not only do the Democratic candidates disagree with President Donald Trump, but they also disagree among themselves. Voters have frequently complained that the debate has been confusing and hard to follow. Most of the attention so far has been focused on whether the U.S. should transition to a “Medicare for All” program that would guarantee coverage to all U.S. residents — and result in higher taxes for most people. But there is far more to the health debate than that. (Rovner, 1/30)

And in other election news —

Kaiser Health News: Trump’s Latest Health Care Challenge: Gaining Voters’ Trust

Far more Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of several high-profile health care issues than give him positive marks, underscoring the challenge the president faces in claiming health care as a political asset in his reelection bid. The findings, from the latest Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll, released Thursday, found Trump’s approval ratings on various health care topics — including how he has handled the cost of prescription drugs and protecting people with preexisting conditions — lag behind those on his overall job performance. (Pradhan, 1/30)

Reuters: Background Checks And Bump Stock Bans: 2020 Democrats On Gun Control

With more than 15,000 people killed by gun violence in the United States last year - not counting suicides - Democrats running for their party's presidential nomination are pointing to inaction in Washington as evidence they should be chosen to run against Republican President Donald Trump. Here is a look at gun control positions taken by Trump and the Democrats vying to unseat him. (1/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription