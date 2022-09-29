White House Aims To Modernize Decades-Old Federal Food Programs
At a White House summit Wednesday, President Joe Biden engaged public and private sector representatives to tackle hunger and food insecurity in the U.S. Among the targets discussed are updates to federal food assistance programs like WIC and SNAP, which have not been overhauled since their 1969 inception.
The 19th:
After 53 Years, White House Releases New Strategy On Hunger, Nutrition And Health
After 53 years, President Joe Biden on Wednesday convened a second conference as the White House released its national strategy on hunger, nutrition and health that seeks to work across private and public sectors to address five key areas: improve food access and affordability, integrate nutrition and health, empower consumers to make and have healthy choices, support physical activity, and enhance nutrition and food security research. (Norwood, 9/28)
The Washington Post:
White House Hosts Conference On Hunger, With $8B In Commitments
Among the specific policies Biden previously promised: expanding free school meals to 9 million more children in the next decade; improving transportation options for an estimated 40 million Americans who have low access to grocery stores or farmers markets; reducing food waste (one-third of all food in the United States goes uneaten, the White House says); conducting more screenings for food insecurity; educating health-care providers on nutrition; reducing sodium and sugar in U.S. food products; addressing marketing that promotes fast food, sugary drinks, candy and unhealthful snacks; and building more parks in “nature-deprived communities.” (Viser, 9/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Biden Seeks To Expand Free School Meal Programs
President Biden pushed to expand free school meals Wednesday as part of what he called a new national strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating by 2030. (Peterson, 9/28)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser, Boston Medical Join $8B White House Food Insecurity Initiative
Healthcare organizations including Kaiser Permanente, Boston Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital are making investments in nutrition and food insecurity programs as part of a White House initiative aiming to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030. (Hartnett, 9/28)