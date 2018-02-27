Leading advocacy groups, including the American Legion, the VFW and the Disabled Veterans of America, are worried about conservatives' interest in shifting toward privatized care for veterans. They see Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin as an ally.

The Washington Post: White House Meets With Veterans Groups Amid Dispute At VA, Tension Over Access To Health Care

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly told top veterans advocates Monday that President Trump supports Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, whose future in the administration was called into question this month amid a power struggle among political appointees, according to people who participated in the discussion. The meeting was arranged by Kelly following revelations that Shulkin, the only Obama-era holdover in Trump’s Cabinet, had become a target of conservatives hoping to install a new secretary who would be more supportive of their plan to expand health-care options beyond the VA system — a controversial program known as Choice. (Wax-Thibodeaux, 2/26)