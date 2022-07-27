White House: It Could Take $7B To Combat Monkeypox

The nearly $7 billion estimate was presented to President Joe Biden as one of a number of different options to fund federal mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, the U.S. now has more monkeypox cases than anywhere else, and the first case in a pregnant woman has been reported.

The Washington Post: Biden Administration Estimates U.S. May Need Nearly $7 Billion For Monkeypox

The funding estimate, the details of which were contained in a memo addressed to President Biden and obtained by The Washington Post, reflected early talks among congressional Democrats and White House officials in pursuit of a spending package that could boost the availability of monkeypox tests, vaccine doses and treatments. (Diamond and Romm, 7/26)

CIDRAP: US Now Has More Monkeypox Cases Than Any Other Non-Endemic Country

Passing Spain and the United Kingdom, the United States now has the highest case count for monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, with the nation's total standing at 3,487 cases after more than 500 new cases were confirmed yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Soucheray, 7/26)

CBS News: U.S. Spots First Monkeypox Case In A Pregnant Woman As Cases Climb

The U.S. has spotted its first case of monkeypox this year in a pregnant woman, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said over the weekend. The baby was delivered safely and both are "doing well." Pregnant women are among those the agency warns may be "at especially increased risk for severe outcomes" from monkeypox. (Tin, 7/26)

On the status of emergency declarations for monkeypox —

The Hill: Fauci: Monkeypox Emergency Declaration Under ‘Active Consideration’

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN “New Day” on Tuesday that making an emergency declaration around monkeypox is under “active consideration.” “That’s something that’s obviously under active consideration,” Fauci, also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when “New Day” anchor John Berman asked him about an emergency declaration for the virus. (Folmar, 7/26)

Meanwhile, concerns rise over stigma —

NPR: Government Must Fight Homophobic Stigmas Surrounding Monkeypox, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, told NPR's All Things Considered Tuesday that, amid early transmission of monkeypox, it's important to understand "the extent of the spread, how it's spread, what population." He said it is a virus that medical professionals understand and one that they have available tools to use, unlike in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Archie and Lim, 7/27)

NPR: As Monkeypox Spreads, So Do Concerns About Stigma

"Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus," said WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In fact, the WHO emergency committee that had previously considered whether to issue such a declaration was unable to reach a consensus in part because of concerns about the risk of stigma, marginalization and discrimination against the communities hit hardest by the virus. (Treisman, 7/26)

On where monkeypox's impact is felt —

Reuters: Monkeypox Emergency Could Last Months, With Window Closing To Stop Spread, Experts Say

Scientists advising the World Health Organization (WHO) on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak. WHO Europe has forecast just over 27,000 monkeypox cases in 88 countries by Aug. 2, up from 17,800 cases in nearly 70 countries at the latest count. (Rigby, 7/27)

The Hill: NYC Monkeypox Infections Surpass 1,000

Over 1,000 cases of monkeypox were reported in New York City with cases still rising as the city continues to manage the outbreak.The New York City Health Department said as of Monday, 1,040 people have been infected with monkeypox, with more cases likely not diagnosed. The department noted that cases are still rising. (Scully, 7/26)

NBC News: San Francisco's Latinos Disproportionately Affected By Monkeypox

Latinos account for almost 30% of all cases in the city even though they make up 15% of the population, according to the San Francisco Public Health Department. “We know that there are more cases that are underreported,” said Noel Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department. (Flores, 7/26)

Separately, an alert over rising STD cases —

The Boston Globe: Sexually Transmitted Diseases Rise Rapidly As Precautions Wane

In the shadow of the monkeypox crisis, a related threat has been quietly working its way through the US population. Sexually transmitted diseases, which declined in the early months of the pandemic, have resurged, surpassing levels that were already climbing before 2019. The two outbreaks have distinct yet overlapping causes, including people engaging in more risky behavior after being cooped up for so long in the pandemic, as well as a decline in condom use as more people take medications that can reduce their risk of contracting HIV. (Lazar, 7/26)

