White House Promotes New Covid Boosters As Winter Wave Looms
As the White House ramps up effort to promote omicron-specific booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed that they are now known to offer better protection. The Department of Health and Human Services has also offered clinics $350 million for booster efforts in underserved communities.
The Hill:
White House Launches Year-End Push To Improve Lagging COVID Vaccinations
The White House on Tuesday launched a six week sprint aimed at convincing Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. The administration said the focus of the campaign will be on seniors and vulnerable communities hardest hit by the virus. (Weixel, 11/22)
The Washington Post:
White House Touts Omicron-Specific Boosters Ahead Of Feared Winter Covid Wave
Anthony S. Fauci, who serves as President Biden’s chief medical adviser, emphasized that vaccine effectiveness wanes over time and that the coronavirus is an unusual foe because of the emergence of new variants every few months. He pointed to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that the recently authorized omicron-specific boosters protect against new variants. “It is clear now, despite an initial bit of confusion,” he said. (Sellers and Cha, 11/22)
Modern Healthcare:
HHS Offers Clinics $350M To Jumpstart COVID-19 Vaccinations
“These funds will ensure that people who live in underserved communities have access to updated COVID-19 vaccines this winter through community-based vaccination events hosted by healthcare providers and organizations they trust,” HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said in the news release. (Berryman, 11/22)
McKnight's Senior Living:
Aging Services Leaders Call For ‘All Hands On Deck’ Approach Toward National COVID-19 Vaccination Effort
Senior living and care organizations have done a “remarkable” job vaccinating residents against COVID-19, but they agree they have “work to do” with the most recent booster. In response to the White House announcement Tuesday regarding a six-week campaign to urge Americans — particularly older adults — to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine, LeadingAge and the American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living issued an “all hands on deck” rallying cry to boost booster shot rates in long-term care settings. (Bonvissuto, 11/23)
Also —
The New York Times:
Fauci Sees A Reduced Covid Threat This Winter
While the trajectory of the virus remains uncertain, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the administration was hopeful that the combination of infections and vaccinations had created “enough community protection that we’re not going to see a repeat of what we saw last year at this time” when a brand-new variant, Omicron, emerged seemingly out of the blue. (LaFraniere and Mueller, 11/22)