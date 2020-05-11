White House Scrambles To Contain Spread Of Virus Within Its Own Walls After 2 Staffers Test Positive

One of President Donald Trump’s military valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and a wife of a top Trump adviser, both tested positive. White House staffers say it's "scary to go to work" in the small, crowded building now. Meanwhile, three top health officials announced they'll self-quarantine based on exposure risk to those cases.

The New York Times: ‘Scary To Go To Work’: White House Races To Contain Virus In Its Ranks

The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House, as some senior officials believe that the disease is already spreading rapidly through the warren of cramped offices that make up the three floors of the West Wing. Three top officials leading the government’s coronavirus response have begun two weeks of self-quarantine after two members of the White House staff — one of President Trump’s personal valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence — tested positive. But others who came into contact with Ms. Miller and the valet are continuing to report to work at the White House. (Shear and Haberman, 5/10)

The Washington Post: Trump's White House Rattled After Positive Coronavirus Tests And Officials Send Mixed Message On How To Respond

The White House on Saturday scrambled to deal with the fallout from two aides testing positive for the coronavirus, as officials who were potentially exposed responded differently, with some senior members of the pandemic task force self-quarantining while others planned to continue to go to work. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, both task force members, said they are self-quarantining or teleworking for two weeks after exposure to a coronavirus case at the White House. (Kim, Dawsey and Goldstein, 5/9)

ABC News: Dr. Anthony Fauci Joins List Of Government Officials Entering Self-Quarantine Over COVID-19 Exposure

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, entered a "modified quarantine" due to exposure to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He joins a growing list of administration officials taking precautions following the news of two known coronavirus cases at the White House, including the vice president's press secretary. (Osborne, Scott and Flaherty, 5/10)

The Hill: CDC Director Will Self-Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Positive Case

Though the CDC did not specify who at the White House Redfield came into contact with, Katie Miller, Vice President Pence's press secretary, tested positive for the virus on Friday, and one of President Trump’s personal valets tested positive on Thursday. (Moreno, 5/9)

Politico: White House Adviser Hassett: 'It's Scary To Go To Work'

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett acknowledged on Sunday it’s risky to work in the White House now that several staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s scary to go to work,” he said on CBS' "Face the Nation." ... "It's a little bit risky" to work in the West Wing during the coronavirus pandemic, given how small and crowded it is, said Hassett, who says he practices "aggressive social distancing." "But you have to do it because you have to serve your country." Hassett allowed there are ways to work securely remotely outside the White House, but "there is a reason why people need to go in." (Parthasarathy, 5/10)

The Associated Press: Pence Spends Weekend At Home After Exposure To Infected Aide

Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but he planned to return to the White House on Monday. An administration official said Pence was voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but was following the advice of medical officials. (Freking and Miller, 5/11)

Reuters: Pence Not In Quarantine, To Be At White House Monday, After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” the statement added. The Trump administration has no plans to keep President Donald Trump and Pence apart, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday, as concerns rise about the spread of the coronavirus within the White House. (Hesson, 5/10)

Politico: Pence Stays Away From White House After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

So far, two White House staffers — one of President Donald Trump’s military valets, who serves him meals and drinks, and Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary — have tested positive for the virus, launching it into Trump’s inner circle and the crowded halls of the West Wing. (Cook, 5/10)

The Hill: US Chief Of Naval Operations Self-Quarantining: Reports

The head of U.S. naval operations is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a family member who has contracted coronavirus, according to multiple news outlets. Adm. Michael Gilday took a test for COVID-19 on Friday, which came back negative, but he will self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, an official told CNN on Sunday. (Bowden, 5/10)

