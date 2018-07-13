White House Suggests Congress Pass Federal Work Requirement Law For Medicaid Beneficiaries

The proposal comes just weeks after a federal judge struck down Kentucky's push to impose such standards on its Medicaid enrollees.

Modern Healthcare: New Law May Be Necessary For Medicaid Mandatory Work Requirements, White House Says

The White House suggested on Thursday that Congress may need to pass a new law in order for states to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries. Mandatory work requirements could be key to motivating adults to work as there is evidence that many are choosing not to, according to a report issued by the Council of Economic Advisers, an agency within the Executive Office of the President. The council found that 60% of working-age Medicaid recipients who aren't disabled who worked fewer than 20 hours per week. The report added there was a smaller unspecified amount of adult Medicaid enrollees who aren't disabled not working at all. (Dickson, 7/12)

Meanwhile, in Maine —

The Associated Press: Maine Governor Paul LePage Says He'd Go To Jail Before He Expands Medicaid

Maine's fiscally conservative governor says he'd rather go to jail before expanding Medicaid and putting the state in "red ink." Gov. Paul LePage made the remark Tuesday during a call-in on WVOM-FM. Nearly three out of five voters last fall voted to expand Medicaid to 80,000 Mainers by July 2. Advocates are encouraging Mainers to sign up. The Republican governor is fighting a court order requiring him to follow the voter-approved law and submit paperwork needed for Maine to receive federal funding. He successfully vetoed a bill to fund Maine's share of expansion with surplus and tobacco settlement funds. (7/12)

