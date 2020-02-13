WHO Effusively Praises China For ‘Setting A New Standard’ In Outbreak Response.’ Critics Beg To Differ.

Critics question WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus deferentially lauding China and calling on other countries not to cut off travel and trade. Some experts say that while praising China’s response so strongly, the WHO is compromising its own epidemic response standards and sending the wrong message to other countries that might face future epidemics. Meanwhile, an infectious disease expert says the outbreak is "just beginning" outside of China.

The Wall Street Journal: The World Health Organization Draws Flak For Coronavirus Response

When the World Health Organization declared a global public-health emergency at the end of last month, it praised China’s “extraordinary” efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic and urged other countries not to restrict travel. “China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Many governments ignored the travel advice. Other public-health experts criticized his unqualified praise for China. (Page and McKay, 2/12)

Reuters: Coronavirus Outbreak 'Just Beginning' Outside China, Says Expert

The coronavirus epidemic may be peaking in China where it was first detected in the central city of Wuhan but it is just beginning in the rest of the world and likely to spread, a global expert on infectious diseases said on Wednesday. The Chinese government's senior medical adviser has said the disease is hitting a peak in China and may be over by April. He said he was basing the forecast on mathematical modelling, recent events and government action. (Geddie, 2/12)

The Associated Press: Fear, Boredom, Adventure Fill Each Day On Quarantined Ship

Fear. Surprising moments of levity. Soul-crushing boredom. Life on the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port with scores of cases of a new virus, means experiencing all these things, according to interviews by The Associated Press with passengers and a growing stream of tweets and YouTube videos. (2/13)

The Washington Post: Westerdam Cruise Ship Waylaid By Coronavirus Heads To Cambodia

Christina Kerby was corralled aboard a massive luxury cruise ship, charting a meandering course somewhere in the South China Sea, when she began thinking about the apocalypse. Luckily, the WiFi on Holland America’s MS Westerdam was plentiful. She tapped out a tweet. (Thebault and Shammas, 2/12)

The New York Times: In Coronavirus, $45-Billion Cruise Industry Faces A Big Challenge

For the cruise industry, the coronavirus is a public-relations nightmare. For more than a week, the world has watched as the Diamond Princess ship has been quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, its 3,600 passengers and crew stuck and the number of people infected by the coronavirus climbing to at least 175. (Mzezewa, 2/12)

Reuters: Red Cross Seeks Sanctions Exemptions As North Korea Steps Up Anti-Virus Campaign

The Red Cross called for an urgent exemption from sanctions on North Korea on Thursday to help prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, following an epidemic in neighbouring China. "We know that there is urgent need of personal protective gear and testing kits, items which will be vital to prepare for a possible outbreak," Xavier Castellanos, Asia Pacific director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies (IFRC) said in a statement. (2/13)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Outbreak Spurs Hoarding In Asia

On Friday evening, supermarkets in Taipei put out their usual stocks of toilet paper, stacked floor-to-ceiling in brick-sized packets stuffed into bags decorated with colorful cartoon characters. By Monday, just barren racks — and bewildered shoppers — were left. In Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, shoppers are stockpiling toilet paper, hand sanitizers, rice, instant noodles, cured meats, sanitary napkins and other products as fears over the new strain of coronavirus from China continue to ripple across Asia. (Bengali and Jennings, 2/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription