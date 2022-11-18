WHO Negotiates Plans For Beating The Next Pandemic
The World Health Organization's agreement has a target date of May 2024, and would be legally binding by its 194 member countries. Also: virtual reality solutions for real-world health care problems; the Sanford Health-Fairview Health proposed merger; and more.
Reuters:
Explainer: How The World Health Organization Might Fight Future Pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization (WHO), with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the U.N. health agency's 194 member countries. (Farge, 11/18)
Axios:
How Virtual Reality Is Solving Some Real Health Care Problems
Virtual reality is becoming a real-world health tool for everything from chronic pain and behavioral health problems on Earth to medical training for astronauts in space. (Reed, 11/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Sanford, Fairview Merger: State Regulation Looms Over Deal
Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services are trying to merge nearly a decade after a failed first attempt. But it's uncertain whether the nonprofit Midwestern health systems will be able sway Minnesota state agencies that derailed the earlier proposal. (Kacik and Hudson, 11/17)
Bloomberg:
Gates Pledges $7 Billion To Boost Health, Agriculture In Africa
Bill Gates’ philanthropic foundation is pledging more than $7 billion to improve health, gender equality and boost farming productivity in Africa. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will spend the funds over the next four years, according to a statement from the organization. The grants are in addition to the financing the foundation has made to organizations fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, it said. (Ombok, 11/17)
Also —
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
EMT Driving Ambulance Killed In Head-On Crash In North Metro Atlanta
An emergency medical technician responding to a call died after being struck head-on by a car Thursday morning in Forsyth County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20 in the center lane, according to investigators. The ambulance, which had its emergency equipment including lights and siren activated, was in the turn lane to avoid other vehicles, the GSP said. (Stevens, 11/17)