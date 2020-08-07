WHO Report: Cases In Younger People Are Soaring
Unlike when the pandemic started, more cases are being seen in young adults, teens, young children and babies. Research news on asymptomatic people, the immune system and DIY tests, as well.
CNN:
Coronavirus Infections Among Younger Populations Are Skyrocketing, WHO Says
The Covid-19 pandemic is moving into younger populations, health experts said Thursday, with cases skyrocketing among children, teens and young adults. Early in the outbreak, health experts stressed that older adults were most at risk for the virus that has infected more than 4.8 million people in the United States, but new data from the World Health Organization shows that most cases -- by far -- are reported in people ages 25 to 64. The proportion of cases in teens and young adults has gone up six-fold, and in very young children and babies the proportion has increased seven-fold, WHO said. (Holcombe, 8/7)
The New York Times:
Even Asymptomatic People Carry The Coronavirus In High Amounts
Of all the coronavirus’s qualities, perhaps the most surprising has been that seemingly healthy people can spread it to others. This trait has made the virus difficult to contain, and continues to challenge efforts to identify and isolate infected people. Most of the evidence for asymptomatic spread has been based on observation (a person without symptoms nevertheless sickened others) or elimination (people became ill but could not be connected to anyone with symptoms). (Mandavilli, 8/6)
The New York Times:
The Coronavirus Is New, But Your Immune System Might Still Recognize It
Eight months ago, the new coronavirus was unknown. But to some of our immune cells, the virus was already something of a familiar foe. A flurry of recent studies has revealed that a large proportion of the population — 20 to 50 percent of people in some places — might harbor immunity assassins called T cells that recognize the new coronavirus despite having never encountered it before. (Wu, 8/6)
Also —
AP:
US Kids, Parents Perform DIY Tests For Coronavirus Science
In a comfy suburb just outside Nashville, a young family swabs their noses twice a month in a DIY study seeking answers to some of the most vexing questions about the coronavirus. How many U.S. children and teens are infected? How many kids who are infected show no symptoms? How likely are they to spread it to other kids and adults? “The bottom line is we just don’t know yet the degree to which children can transmit the virus,” said Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt University, who is leading the government-funded study. (Tanner, 8/7)