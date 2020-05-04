Why Are Some Areas Of The World Walloped, While Others Skate By Mostly Unscathed?
It's not just about density and weather, scientists say. But they can't figure out why some areas of the world have been hit so much harder than others. There are already hundreds of studies underway around the world looking into how demographics, pre-existing conditions and genetics might account for the wide variation in impact. Meanwhile, islands used to isolate have succeeded in containing the virus.
The New York Times:
The Covid-19 Riddle: Why Does The Virus Wallop Some Places And Spare Others?
The coronavirus has killed so many people in Iran that the country has resorted to mass burials, but in neighboring Iraq, the body count is fewer than 100. The Dominican Republic has reported nearly 7,600 cases of the virus. Just across the border, Haiti has recorded about 85. In Indonesia, thousands are believed to have died of the coronavirus. In nearby Malaysia, a strict lockdown has kept fatalities to about 100. (Beech, Rubin and Maclean, 5/3)
The Associated Press:
Isolated By Oceans: Hawaii, Other Islands Tamp Down Virus
Flying to a faraway beach might seem like the perfect way to escape a pandemic, but for isolated Pacific islands, controlling the coronavirus means cutting off tourism. Hawaii has among the lowest COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in the U.S. As cases rose in March, Gov. David Ige did something no other state can — effectively seal its borders. People who do come face a two-week quarantine, stopping the flow of tens of thousands of tourists who typically arrive every day. (Jones, 5/4)
The Washington Post:
With Coronavirus Under Control, Australia And New Zealand May Form A Travel 'Bubble'
With their coronavirus outbreaks under control, New Zealand and Australia are discussing forming a "travel bubble" that would allow people to resume international journeys across the Tasman Sea without quarantine restrictions. The move, which is still weeks if not months away, would enable both countries to take a step toward normality and help their tourism industries, while serving as a potential template for other governments as they emerge from the crisis. (Fifield, 5/4)